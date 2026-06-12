Ditch Rapid 100-Ball Range Sessions For A Trio Of 5-Minute Fixes (That Actually Work)

Going to practice without a plan and machine-gunning through golf balls are examples of things you should never do at the driving range, but sadly so many fall foul of these common mistakes.

Golf Monthly's instruction lead, Baz Plummer, recently had a golf lesson with Former World No.1 Lee Westwood, who explained that he would take at least three times longer than the average amateur to hit 50 balls in practice - simply because he has a clear plan and process.

If you want to cut your handicap in 2026 and shoot lower scores on the golf course, it's time to ditch the rapid 100-ball range session - but what should you do instead?

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PGA Pro James Jankowski has coached more than 3000 golfers and helped them to improve their game, so trying his trio of 5-minute fixes would be a great place to start.

As James explains below, three simple drills (continuous step, trail arm only and putting separation) can help you to improve your long and short game in time for the business end of the golf season...

James Jankowski: My 5-Minute Fixes

Fix 1: Continuous Step Drill

Continuous Step Drill: Position 1 (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The ‘continuous step' drill aims to improve swing sequencing, coordination and rhythm by linking multiple swings together without stopping.

Start the swing by stepping to the trail side (above), then step toward the target before the backswing is complete to initiate transition and pressure shift (below).

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Continuous Step Drill: Position 2 (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Continue stepping through into the finish (below), then flow immediately into the next swing.

Performing four or five swings in a row trains the body to move in sequence without manipulation or hesitation.

You can do this with practice swings or by hitting balls consecutively. It develops a more athletic motion by synchronising feet, lower body, torso and arms while improving balance, timing and flow.

Continuous Step Drill: Position 3 (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Fix 2: Trail Arm Only Drill

The ‘trail arm only' drill helps organise the structure and motion of the trail arm as you swing.

At the top, the trail arm naturally works into external rotation to help support the mass of the club and position the arm for a stronger, more functional delivery. This creates better structure without excessive tension or lifting.

This drill promotes better timing between your arms and torso (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

From here, you learn to synchronise the arm swing with the body pivot, rather than throwing the arm independently from the top.

Because the trail arm is supporting the club on its own, poor sequencing is immediately exposed.

The drill promotes better timing between the arms and torso, improving transition, delivery and overall strike consistency.

Fix 3: Putting Separation Drill

When you putt, the goal is not to keep the head perfectly still but to separate shoulder motion from head motion so the head remains fairly stable during the stroke.

This demands the right blend of shoulder tilt (up and down) and shoulder turn (rotation around the spine).

Too much turn tends to move the head laterally; too much tilt causes the head to rise or dip.

You're looking to move the torso while the head remains centred (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Getting these two movements right improves strike consistency and clubface control.

A good way to train the correct motion is using an alignment stick across the shoulders, focusing on moving the torso while the head stays centred and quiet.