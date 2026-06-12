Ditch Rapid 100-Ball Range Sessions For A Trio Of 5-Minute Fixes (That Actually Work)
Many amateurs go to the range and search for answers at the bottom of a jumbo bucket of balls. These simple 5-minute drills are far more effective...
James Jankowski
Going to practice without a plan and machine-gunning through golf balls are examples of things you should never do at the driving range, but sadly so many fall foul of these common mistakes.
Golf Monthly's instruction lead, Baz Plummer, recently had a golf lesson with Former World No.1 Lee Westwood, who explained that he would take at least three times longer than the average amateur to hit 50 balls in practice - simply because he has a clear plan and process.
If you want to cut your handicap in 2026 and shoot lower scores on the golf course, it's time to ditch the rapid 100-ball range session - but what should you do instead?
PGA Pro James Jankowski has coached more than 3000 golfers and helped them to improve their game, so trying his trio of 5-minute fixes would be a great place to start.
As James explains below, three simple drills (continuous step, trail arm only and putting separation) can help you to improve your long and short game in time for the business end of the golf season...
James Jankowski: My 5-Minute Fixes
Fix 1: Continuous Step Drill
The ‘continuous step' drill aims to improve swing sequencing, coordination and rhythm by linking multiple swings together without stopping.
Start the swing by stepping to the trail side (above), then step toward the target before the backswing is complete to initiate transition and pressure shift (below).
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Continue stepping through into the finish (below), then flow immediately into the next swing.
Performing four or five swings in a row trains the body to move in sequence without manipulation or hesitation.
You can do this with practice swings or by hitting balls consecutively. It develops a more athletic motion by synchronising feet, lower body, torso and arms while improving balance, timing and flow.
Fix 2: Trail Arm Only Drill
The ‘trail arm only' drill helps organise the structure and motion of the trail arm as you swing.
At the top, the trail arm naturally works into external rotation to help support the mass of the club and position the arm for a stronger, more functional delivery. This creates better structure without excessive tension or lifting.
From here, you learn to synchronise the arm swing with the body pivot, rather than throwing the arm independently from the top.
Because the trail arm is supporting the club on its own, poor sequencing is immediately exposed.
The drill promotes better timing between the arms and torso, improving transition, delivery and overall strike consistency.
Fix 3: Putting Separation Drill
When you putt, the goal is not to keep the head perfectly still but to separate shoulder motion from head motion so the head remains fairly stable during the stroke.
This demands the right blend of shoulder tilt (up and down) and shoulder turn (rotation around the spine).
Too much turn tends to move the head laterally; too much tilt causes the head to rise or dip.
Getting these two movements right improves strike consistency and clubface control.
A good way to train the correct motion is using an alignment stick across the shoulders, focusing on moving the torso while the head stays centred and quiet.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
- James JankowskiTop 50 Coach
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