R&A Has 'No Plans' To Move Final Round At The Open 'At This Stage' - Even If England Reach World Cup Final

The R&A has no plans "at this stage" to move Sunday's final round of the Open Championship forward to avoid a clash with the World Cup final - even if England make it into the big game for just the second time in history.

However, CEO Mark Darbon says that final plans for Sunday are not set in stone, and that he would "finalize our position after the semi-final" which is scheduled for Wednesday night.

England face Argentina in the second World Cup semi-final on Wednesday night and if they're victorious they will play Spain in Sunday's World Cup final in New Jersey.

The kick-off time in the UK is 8pm for Sunday's World Cup final, while the final round of the Open is set to conclude around 6.40pm - and despite initial talk of the R&A being prepared to move tee times forward if England get through, Darbon says there's no plans to do that at this stage.

A playoff at Royal Birkdale would move proceedings even further back, and that could run the risk of fans flooding out of the course to head home or into Southport and Liverpool to watch the World Cup final - but Darbon feels there is stil time for that even if sticking to the original schedule.