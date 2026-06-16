How A $10 Golf Grip Fix Instantly Improved My Ball Striking

Improved ball striking can be often be achieved by focusing on the fundamentals, in particular the preparatory aspects that occur before you even start the golf swing.

This was the advice that Golf Monthly's instruction lead, Baz Plummer, received during a golf lesson with Former World No.1 Lee Westwood, but it's also a common theme shared by the best PGA Professionals around the world.

Some of the best ball striking lessons talk about the importance of the perfect golf grip, but this is often the root cause of common faults for amateur golfers.

The transformational impact that a neutral golf grip can have on your ball flight is amazing, as realised by Golf Monthly's content director Rob Spedding in a recent golf lesson.

As Rob explains below, a simple $10 training aid used by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, that was leant to him by his coach in a recent lesson, had an immediate impact and improved the quality of his ball striking...

Improving My Ball Striking One Lesson At A Time

“Look at that – that’s going to fly!’ My coach, Joshua Mayo, is filming as I swing at the start of my lesson and he sounds mildly impressed. I have to admit I am too, as I’ve just flushed a seven iron 150 yards in almost the right direction.

‘‘I can see that you’ve taken on board what we talked about in the first lesson, trusted what I told you and have been putting it into practice,” he says. “Your posture is way better and your swing is smoother. Not bad.”