I Learned How To Grip The Golf Club From A Top 50 Coach... And I've Never Hit The Ball Better!
This simple lesson on how to grip the golf club, from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott instantly improved my ball striking. You really should try it...
Alex Elliott
In the past, I never fully appreciated how much the perfect golf grip could improve ball striking, but my eyes were well and truly opened after I spent some time with Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott.
He shared the process for this crucial fundamental in basic and understandable terms, with a clear process that any golfer can follow.
Whether you have a strong or a weak grip, making these tweaks towards achieving a neutral golf grip could be the key to shooting lower scores.
So, in the interest of helping you to play better golf, I have shared this simple lesson on how to grip the golf club that I received from an expert PGA pro...
A Simple Lesson On How To Grip The Golf Club From A PGA Pro
Alex spent three years caddying on the European Tour before taking his PGA qualifications. Since then he has created a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.
One of the main things that many club golfers get wrong with the golf grip is the positioning of the club in the hand.
Ideally, I want to see the grip of the club sitting in the fingers (as indicated by the green lines on my golf glove in the image below) and not in the palm.
The green dot on my glove should then sit on top of the club. This allows the wrists to control the club better in terms of an effective release, but it also allows you to set the wrists more efficiently from a power perspective.
When looking down at the golf club from a standard set-up position, you should be able to see the creases formed by the thumbs and forefingers of your lead and trail hands both pointing to your trail shoulder.
Ideally, you want to see around two-and-a-half knuckles on the gloved hand when you look down on it from above.
This will help you to create a neutral golf grip, and the above are some clear and identifiable reference points that you can easily check before every single shot that you hit.
Visual Demonstration Of How To Grip The Golf Club
Below, I have included a great GIF of each stage in the process for how to grip the golf club. You can come back to this as a reference point whenever you like to work on these fundamentals, or use it as a checklist when you need a bit of a reset.
What Different Methods Are There To Grip The Putter?
There are many different methods that golfers can use when learning how to grip a putter, but ultimately it comes down to personal preference.
I would advise trying the claw grip for putting, the left hand low grip and the reverse overlap to see if any feel more comfortable than the conventional method.
Golf Monthly instruction writer Baz Plummer did this little putting grip experiment recently, trying each of the grips listed above, which helped him to find the perfect putting grip for him - so, why not give it a try yourself?
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
