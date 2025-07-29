I Learned How To Grip The Golf Club From A Top 50 Coach... And I've Never Hit The Ball Better!

In the past, I never fully appreciated how much the perfect golf grip could improve ball striking, but my eyes were well and truly opened after I spent some time with Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex Elliott.

He shared the process for this crucial fundamental in basic and understandable terms, with a clear process that any golfer can follow.

Whether you have a strong or a weak grip, making these tweaks towards achieving a neutral golf grip could be the key to shooting lower scores.

So, in the interest of helping you to play better golf, I have shared this simple lesson on how to grip the golf club that I received from an expert PGA pro...

A Simple Lesson On How To Grip The Golf Club From A PGA Pro

Tips from... Tips from... Alex Elliott Social Links Navigation PGA Pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Alex spent three years caddying on the European Tour before taking his PGA qualifications. Since then he has created a thriving social media platform on Instagram and YouTube, where he offers a whole host of tips and advice to help viewers shoot lower scores.

One of the main things that many club golfers get wrong with the golf grip is the positioning of the club in the hand.

Ideally, I want to see the grip of the club sitting in the fingers (as indicated by the green lines on my golf glove in the image below) and not in the palm.

The green dot on my glove should then sit on top of the club. This allows the wrists to control the club better in terms of an effective release, but it also allows you to set the wrists more efficiently from a power perspective.

The grip should sit in the fingers, not the palms, identified by the green line on my glove (Image credit: Tom Miles)

When looking down at the golf club from a standard set-up position, you should be able to see the creases formed by the thumbs and forefingers of your lead and trail hands both pointing to your trail shoulder.

Ideally, you want to see around two-and-a-half knuckles on the gloved hand when you look down on it from above.

This will help you to create a neutral golf grip, and the above are some clear and identifiable reference points that you can easily check before every single shot that you hit.

Learning the neutral golf grip is a great way for amateur golfers to improve their ball striking (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Visual Demonstration Of How To Grip The Golf Club

Below, I have included a great GIF of each stage in the process for how to grip the golf club. You can come back to this as a reference point whenever you like to work on these fundamentals, or use it as a checklist when you need a bit of a reset.

This visual demonstration of how to grip the golf club is a great reference point or checklist for all amateur golfers (Image credit: Tom Miles)