I Was A Low-Handicap Golfer Who Lost Her Game... Here Is How I Rebuilt It

There's a particular kind of experience in golf that I don't think gets talked about enough.It's not the experience of being a beginner, who has fallen in love with a game that feels so hard. That’s expected. You're learning and everything is overwhelming at first.

It’s the experience – and pain – of the golfer who knows what good feels like, they’ve played it, they’ve seen it come to life on the course. But now they can't seem to find it.

The golfer who is carding scores above their handicap. Who’s watching shots go sideways that used to be automatic. Who’s walking off the 18th not only feeling disappointed but dejected again – and they don’t know why.

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So you commit to trying harder, to getting out of “this” rut. And that’s where the spiral sets in and comes with a particular cruelty because the harder you try to stop it, the tighter it tends to grip.

I know what that feels like. As a low single-figure golfer, there isn't much margin. Every dropped shot feels like a shove backwards. Every bad round lands hard.

And the pressure that builds – not from anyone else, just from yourself, from the gap between where you are and where you think you should be – can create a nervousness before you've even reached the first tee.

When you’re in that spiral, the key is breaking the pattern, so you can find your way back to the golfer you know you are.

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Having been there and learned what works and what doesn’t, here’s where I would start.

Spot The difference

Before you rush to the range to try and find your swing, dig into what's actually happening on the course.

Not to dwell in a what-went-wrong way. More like a curious detective. Think about your last round and compare the holes where you played well to the holes where it fell apart. Look for the difference between your good and the not-so-good.