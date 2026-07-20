Why You Pull Or Slice Your Driver (And A Simple Drill To Stop It)

Hitting a pull or a slice is never fun, but not understanding what causes them to happen can be ever more maddening.

If you want to shoot lower scores and cut your handicap in 2026, you can't be standing on the tee box with a crippling fear that a pull or slice is about to rear its ugly head.

It's a common mistake that plagues the game of amateurs everywhere, but it doesn't have to - enter, Top 50 Coach Keith Wood and his simple drill to fix it.

Keith Wood has been coaching for more than 30 years, working with golfers across the ability spectrum from elite professionals to complete beginners and helping them to play better golf.

Below, Keith explains what causes a pull or slice with driver and how you can fix the problem with a simple drill...

Why You Pull Or Slice Your Driver (And A Simple Drill To Fix)

What Causes A Pull And A Slice?

The pull and slice are very common shot outcomes, especially with the longer clubs, and generally happen when you deliver the club on an out-to-in path across the ball, travelling to the left.

The clubface angle at impact will dictate which direction the ball goes in. A club swung across the target line with an open face will produce a slice, while a closed clubface can deliver a pull or even a pull hook.

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There are multiple possible outcomes depending on club path versus clubface angle, but let's try to combat this issue without getting too technical and make some changes in the least invasive way.

How To Fix A Pull And A Slice

In the image below, the club is outside the ball coming into impact and can only make contact if it travels across the target line.

This is generally caused by starting your downswing more with your upper body and shoulders, sending the club out too much in front of you and resulting in an exit into the follow-through that is low and way left of your target.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Casting, or an over-the-top move, is associated with both pulls and slices. Potential causes can be as simple as your body alignment aiming left at address, too weak a grip or not turning sufficiently in the backswing.

This is a great drill to practice on the driving range.

Exaggerating that feeling of swinging more from the inside to out will help to eliminate the slice or pull shots from your game (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

Learn how to swing the club in the opposite direction – in to out and away from you.

Don't be afraid to exaggerate this in practice by feeling the club working from behind you and travelling well right of target.

Picture the path it's working on through impact and pick a target for your clubhead to swing out to, way to the right. In the image above, I've allowed the club to work more from the inside before extending to the right of target.