Why You Pull Or Slice Your Driver (And A Simple Drill To Stop It)
Hitting a pull or a slice with your driver is a complete scorecard killer, especially when you don't know how to fix it, so we asked our expert share his tips
Hitting a pull or a slice is never fun, but not understanding what causes them to happen can be ever more maddening.
If you want to shoot lower scores and cut your handicap in 2026, you can't be standing on the tee box with a crippling fear that a pull or slice is about to rear its ugly head.
It's a common mistake that plagues the game of amateurs everywhere, but it doesn't have to - enter, Top 50 Coach Keith Wood and his simple drill to fix it.
Keith Wood has been coaching for more than 30 years, working with golfers across the ability spectrum from elite professionals to complete beginners and helping them to play better golf.
Below, Keith explains what causes a pull or slice with driver and how you can fix the problem with a simple drill...
Why You Pull Or Slice Your Driver (And A Simple Drill To Fix)
What Causes A Pull And A Slice?
The pull and slice are very common shot outcomes, especially with the longer clubs, and generally happen when you deliver the club on an out-to-in path across the ball, travelling to the left.
The clubface angle at impact will dictate which direction the ball goes in. A club swung across the target line with an open face will produce a slice, while a closed clubface can deliver a pull or even a pull hook.
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There are multiple possible outcomes depending on club path versus clubface angle, but let's try to combat this issue without getting too technical and make some changes in the least invasive way.
How To Fix A Pull And A Slice
In the image below, the club is outside the ball coming into impact and can only make contact if it travels across the target line.
This is generally caused by starting your downswing more with your upper body and shoulders, sending the club out too much in front of you and resulting in an exit into the follow-through that is low and way left of your target.
Casting, or an over-the-top move, is associated with both pulls and slices. Potential causes can be as simple as your body alignment aiming left at address, too weak a grip or not turning sufficiently in the backswing.
This is a great drill to practice on the driving range.
Learn how to swing the club in the opposite direction – in to out and away from you.
Don't be afraid to exaggerate this in practice by feeling the club working from behind you and travelling well right of target.
Picture the path it's working on through impact and pick a target for your clubhead to swing out to, way to the right. In the image above, I've allowed the club to work more from the inside before extending to the right of target.
Mark has worked in golf for over 20 years having started off his journalistic life at the Press Association and BBC Sport before moving to Sky Sports where he became their golf editor on skysports.com. He then worked at National Club Golfer and Lady Golfer where he was the deputy editor and he has interviewed many of the leading names in the game, both male and female, ghosted columns for the likes of Robert Rock, Charley Hull and Dame Laura Davies, as well as playing the vast majority of our Top 100 GB&I courses. He loves links golf with a particular love of Royal Dornoch and Kingsbarns. He is now a freelance, also working for the PGA and Robert Rock. Loves tour golf, both men and women and he remains the long-standing owner of an horrific short game. He plays at Moortown with a handicap of 6.
- Keith WoodTop 50 Coach
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