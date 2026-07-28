Check Your Swing For The No.1 Cause Of Lower Back Pain In Golf (And Learn How To Fix It)

Reverse spine angle is the No.1 cause of lower back pain in golf - according to PGA Fellow Professional, Ben Emerson.

As his game changer clinic column outlines below, even low-handicap golfers can struggle with this harmful movement - irrespective of your golf fitness, flexibility or mobility.

The impact isn't limited to your long-term participation in the game, however, as reverse spine angle can also be catastrophic for your ball striking consistency.

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In this article, the Top 50 Coach and Author of one of our top-12 best golf books, Strike It Pure, shares how you can identify reverse spine angle in your own swing and take steps to improve your ball striking and protect your back in 2026...

Check Your Golf Swing For The No.1 Cause Of Lower Back Pain

The Problem

A reverse spine angle is the number-one cause of lower back pain in golf, and while I could see this was causing single-figure golfer Benjamin some issues now, this was nothing compared to the pain he might be letting himself in for down the line if we didn't fix it.