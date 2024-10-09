World Number One Scottie Scheffler Uses This $10 Training Aid In EVERY Practice And Warm Up Session - So Should You!
I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, I believe this little training aid plays a huge part in Scheffler’s consistency…
Scottie Scheffler is coming off a generational season where he has amassed an incredible 7 wins, including a green jacket and an Olympic Gold medal. He has been consistently at the top of just about every long-game statistic you could possibly name for the past two years now leading many people to speculate as to the reasons behind his dominant ball striking.
Personally, I would start with his generational talent and work ethic, but I would also include his fastidious attention to detail when it comes to how he places his hands on the grip of his clubs. Next time you are watching him play golf, take a look at how carefully he takes his grip and how often he looks and re-checks the positioning of his hands on the golf club, I find it fascinating…
Scheffler realizes that as his only point of contact with the golf club, the accuracy with which he applies his hands on the grip has an enormous effect on his ability to control the clubface, and how many of you could say the same? As a PGA Professional, and based on my experiences in hundreds of Pro-Am competitions over the years, I would say not many. In these events I rarely see any of my amateur partners giving any kind of consideration to their grip at all, let alone checking and re-checking it prior to every shot like Scottie Scheffler. Whereas I see many of them repeatedly rehearsing elaborate swing feels and techniques, very much a case of running before they can walk in my opinion.
One thing that Scheffler does in practice to ensure consistency with this incredibly important fundamental is refusing to undertake any practice session or warm-up without using his molded rubber training grip. This training grip is specifically contoured to guide your hands into a neutral position on the club without having to think too hard about it, and with enough repetition will provide your hands with the muscle memory to find this position themselves. Scheffler finds this training aid so vital to his preparations that it was the very first club he pulled out of the bag for his extremely hurried warm-up after his chaotic release from jail at the 2024 USPGA Championship.
Scheffler has his training grip fitted to a TaylorMade P7-TW 7 iron built in the exact specifications of his gamer set so he can actually hit golf balls using the grip, which not only gives a great sense of how you should place your hands on at address, but will also increase awareness of hand positioning throughout the golf swing. This would be my preferred method of using the grip, but you could also fit it to any shaft and then cut that shaft just below the grip, and keep this shortened ‘club’ inside, maybe next to the TV remote and whenever possible just repeatedly put your hands on the grip to continually reaffirm the correct feel and positions.
As I said, there is no doubt that his success is down to significantly more than this $10 training grip, but I genuinely believe that it has a huge influence on his frankly incredible consistency. Scheffler obviously thinks so too, because he hasn’t had a single practice session without it for well over three years now…
Joe has worked in the golf industry for nearly 20 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Switch between Ping G430 Max 10K & TaylorMade Qi10 - both with Fujikura Ventus Black 6-X
Fairway wood 1: TaylorMade BRNR Copper Mini Driver - Fujikura Ventus Black 7-X
Fairway wood 2: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD 5 Wood - Fujikura Ventus Black 8-X
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB 3-PW with Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100 shafts
Wedges: Callaway Opus 50, 54, and 60 degrees - Project X LS 6.0 shafts
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: TaylorMade 2024 TP5x
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet 60R
Bag: Vessel Player IV Pro DXR Stand
