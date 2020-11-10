In this video, Neil Tappin takes a look at the things pros do that you don't.

9 Things Tour Players Do That You Don't

1. Properly Warming Up

We all know how important a warm-up is but how many of us actually do it? How many of us also warm-up before heading to the range or practice ground? We guess not many... The pros warm up before they start hitting golf balls on the range. This means they don't waste a single shot or lose confidence hitting poor shots as they get loose.

2. 100-Yard Pitching Technique

The pros will rarely hit a flat-out pitch shot with their most lofted club in the bag mainly because it takes away some of their flight control. What the pros do is take a little bit speed off the swing, this reduces the spin and flattens out the flight a little. So when pitching, it makes sense not to play to the limit of your speed. Take an extra club if you need to and keep the tempo nice and smooth.

WATCH: 7 Reasons You Don't Get Better At Golf

3. Knowing Where They Cannot Miss

When building strategy for a hole the pros are very good at knowing where they absolutely cannot hit the ball. This is how they keep the big scores off their cards. Identify where the big number comes from and then build a strategy that takes that out of play!

4. Start Lines When Putting

The pros are meticulous about making sure that when they are putting, they are starting the ball on the right line. They do so by using training aids and training techniques to make sure they aren't pulling or pushing putts and you can do the same with simple gate drills and aids.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

Best Golf Training Aids to help improve your game

PuttOUT Putting Mat

Improve your stroke with the PuttOUT Putting Mat. Complete with alignment guides, target points and distance markings, this mat replicates a medium-to-fast green.

Scottsdale Golf

|

|

£79.99

View Deal

£79.99

|

|

Scottsdale Golf

Arccos Caddie Smart GPS Rangefinder

The Arccos Caddie Smart GPS Rangefinder records your every shot on every hole, providing you with real time data and advice - so there's really no excuse when it comes to perfecting your technique.

Amazon

|

|

£169.99

View Deal

£169.99

|

|

Amazon

Nelnissa Portable Pop Up Golf Chipping Net

Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use - The Nelnissa Chipping Net is the perfect aid to master your short game when you're away from the golf course.

Amazon

|

|

£39.96

View Deal

£39.96

|

|

Amazon

Powered by Golf Monthly

About our deals

5. Understanding Your Game

The pros always have a clear idea on what their strengths and weaknesses are which gives them a framework on what to work on in practice and helps them build a strategy when out on the course. Amateurs could do with understanding their games more and then implementing what they know into practice on the range and on the course.

6. Mental Game

These days pros have a clear idea on how important the mental side of the game is because it controls everything and has an impact on performance on the course. The question is - are you doing work to try and improve our mental game? There are lots of things you can do to train yourself here, such as pressure practice, performance practice and also looking at how you process a round of golf.

TIPS: Why Do I Pull Iron Shots?

7. Visualising The Shot You Want To Play

Seeing the shot in your head is something the pros do on every single shot they are faced with, but amateurs rarely do this. Doing so can help narrow your focus and give you a clear idea on the shot you want to play. It can also be hugely beneficial to your game because it acts as a positive mental rehearsal for your shot.

8. Practicing With Purpose

Going to the range and just hitting balls without any clear objective is pretty much a waste of time. The pros are very good at making sure their practice sessions have a point to them and a clear idea on what they are trying to achieve. Additionally, performance practice can help create the same pressure situations that you experience out on the course too.

TIPS: How To Play The Hybrid Chip

9. Cleaning Clubs

The pros clean their clubs after every shot they hit, not just the wedges. They know that anything trapped between the face and the ball will affect the outcome in terms of spin, distance, and so many other variables. Cleaning your club before you hit will create a more reliable and consistent outcome.

Early Black Friday Deals

Callaway Rogue X 7PC Iron Set $789.99 $599.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Coming in 5-PW + AW and in either regular or stiff, the Rogue X irons are a great option for a higher handicapper looking to increase distance with irons. They offer great forgiveness too.

Mizuno JPX 919 Hot Metal Irons $749.99 $549.99 at Worldwide Golf Shops

Get that great Mizuno feel along with added distance and forgiveness with the JPX 919 Hot Metals. At under $550, this is a great deal. You’ll get six irons 5-PW in stiff or regular steel shafts. They’re also 0.5″ longer than standard.

Cobra King F8 Golf Hybrid & Iron Combo Set $999 $642.86 at Walmart

Perfect for a higher handicapper, beginner or improving golfer, this King F8 set from Cobra features a 5 hybrid and irons from 6-GW with regular flex graphite shafts. The hybrid features Baffler Rail technology and the irons are forgiving and long-hitting.

Cobra King F9 Speedback Graphite Irons £690 £479 at Jam Golf

If you’re a higher handicapper needing an upgrade in the iron department, these F9 Speedback irons will be a welcome addition. They come with Fujikura Atmos 6 graphite shafts in 6-SW.

Cobra XL Speed Irons PLUS free J Lindeberg umbrella £499 £329 at Scottsdale Golf

Save yourself £170 on this Cobra XL Speed set from 5-SW with Dynamic Gold steel shafts. The clubs are forgiving and long-hitting to help out higher handicappers and beginner golfers. You’ll also get a free J Lindeberg umbrella worth £49.99.

Vega VU-04 Hybrid £249.99 £119.99 at Scottsdale Golf

Not aware of Vega? It’s a premium Japanese brand that is famous for its beautiful forged irons. This VU-04 hybrid from the company comes in 16 degrees of loft in stiff flex and is £130 below the RRP.

Honma Future XX Golf Balls £53 £29.99 at American Golf

12 premium golf balls for less then £30? That sounds like a pretty good deal to us, especially given these Future XX’s have a 6-layer construction and advanced aerodynamics to deliver more performance

TaylorMade Pix Golf Balls £49.99 £39.99 at American Golf

Rickie Fowler worked with TaylorMade to create this golf ball which has something called ClearPath Alignment – 12 pixellated, triangle-shaped graphics that are strategically placed to provide immediate feedback as to how the ball is rolling.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram