'The Best Quick Tip In Golf Is To Focus On Your Rhythm And Balance'... Re-Discover Yours In Three Simple Steps

Legend of the game, Hale Irwin, once said "The best quick tip in golf is to focus on your rhythm and balance", something which the 20-time PGA Tour winner and former US Open Champion used to great effect.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Gary Alliss shares some simple steps to help you re-discover your rhythm and get you in the groove, while Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Katie Dawkins shares some helpful bonus tips in the video below...

Step 1: The Fundamentals

There are one or two fundamentals that you can work on that will help to encourage a more rhythmical swing. The key positions are the top of the backswing and the transition.

At the top, note how my lead shoulder is over my trail leg. I have allowed my hips to turn about 45 degrees, my weight has shifted from about 50/50 at set-up to approximately three-quarters on the back foot, and I have pivoted around the top of the inside of my right leg.

With the transition, I often say it’s a case of letting the hips ‘settle’ back into position. It’s the hips that start this smooth transition, allowing the arms to sweep down into the back of the ball.

Step 2: The Backswing

With club golfers, mistakes often occur on the backswing. Knowing that they have to shift their weight, some amateurs sway off to the side. Others cling to the idea that they should keep their head still; they make a swing where their head doesn’t move at all, and they just lift the club up into the air.

As a result, they’re in the wrong position at the top of their backswing. Once there, aware that they need to get their weight through, they’ll lurch at the ball with their legs.

Step 3: Balance

Rhythm can be elusive and, in all honesty, hard to teach. It’s why I like to flip it all around and focus on balance – and this drill can work wonders. Simply put your feet together and make your normal full swing with an iron.

Initially, don’t worry about hitting a ball – just focus on brushing the grass and holding your finish. If you’re too fast, this drill will let you know – you’ll lose your balance. Try it a few times before repeating with your normal-width stance.

