3 Things The Best Golfers In The World Do On The Tee Box (And Why You Must Copy Them)

Copying the best golfers in the world is difficult due to their elite technical ability, but every amateur golfer can do these 3 things to improve off the tee

Ben Emerson choosing the correct line for his next tee shot at Trump Turnberry, with inset images of Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy preparing to hit their tee shots on the tee box at PGA Tour events
It's not just the best players in the world that can do these 3 things on the tee box, but they will certainly help you to play better golf
(Image credit: Getty Images/Tom Miles)
Barry Plummer's avatar
By
published
Contributions from

If your game is anything like mine, relating to the best players in the world can be tough.

Their ability to consistently achieve a centred strike with driver, constantly maintain the perfect golf grip and hit the ball dead straight are things I can only dream of emulating, but there are some things that professionals do that us amateurs can copy!

In fact, according to PGA Fellow Professional Ben Emerson, there are three very simple things that every amateur should be doing on the tee box which all of the best players in the world use to their advantage...

3 Things The Best Golfers In The World Do On The Tee Box

Ben Emerson head shot image
Ben Emerson

Ben Emerson is a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach with a modern approach to the game. His methods have seen him become one of the most revered coaches in the country, and even has a few celebrity clients on his books. In his coaching career of more than 20 years, Ben has helped golfers of all ages and abilities to improve their performances and enjoy the game.

1. Assess The Danger

Many club golfers get to the tee, pull a ‘favourite’ club and just crack on.

In the image below, I’m on the stunning par-3 9th at Trump Turnberry, and there’s plenty of readily available information.

First, look for any danger, which comes in the form of a large body of water between me and the green here.

The safe shot is long. Short is dead, so take a couple more clubs to ensure that you clear the danger.

Ben Emerson preparing to hit his tee shot on the par-3 9th tee box at Trump Turnberry, in front of the famous lighthouse

Assess the danger and make a plan before choosing the correct club to execute the shot

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

2. Assess The Wind

It's important to calculate distance in the wind, but you also need to take time to pick the right target line.

With a strong wind off the left, aiming for the left of the green should bring the ball back to the centre, but if it suddenly drops, you’ll be on the left of the green, and there are worse places to be.

Never aim out of bounds, as you can’t predict the elements and how quickly they may switch. Take your time and remember, the tee may be more sheltered, so use all available methods to get an accurate picture, such as throwing up grass.

Ben Emerson lining up his next shot on the par-3 9th tee box at Trump Turnberry, in front of the famous lighthouse, aiming for the left side of the green

Choosing the correct line could be the difference between an up-and-down par or a trip to the drop zone

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

3. Make Setup Changes To Suit Conditions

Now it’s time for the set-up changes that will give you the best chance of success. If the wind is against, move the ball back in your stance and your hands slightly forward to create forward shaft lean.

Take more club than usual, commit to a nice smooth swing and trust that the information you have will serve you well.

If the wind is behind, move the ball forward and set your lead shoulder a little higher to give it that little bit extra and really make use of the tail wind.

Ben Emerson demonstrating how to change your setup in windy conditions, moving the ball back in your stance and putting the hands slightly forward to create shaft lean

These simple setup changes can help you to strike the ball better in windy conditions

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

How It Should Look On The Tee Box

This GIF will show you the full process from start to finish, so that you can head to the tee box fully equipped to implement these steps into your game.

A GIF of Ben Emerson going through his routine on the tee box, checking the wind, aligning his shot, picking a line and hitting a shot towards the par-3 9th hole with the famous lighthouse in the background

Adding these steps into your game will help you to limit mistakes and improve your scoring

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

What Happened When Golf Monthly's Instruction Writer Barry Plummer Tried Ben Emerson's Tips?

I would rather generously describe myself as an 'improving' golfer, with a handicap that is (slowly) dropping through the low 20s and hopefully into the teens in the 2025 season.

One of the biggest issues I face is a horrendous slice, but Ben Emerson's tips helped me to get around the course much more effectively.

By aligning the shot I was about to hit and looking for the 'safe shot' based on factors such as my shot shape, the danger on the hole and the wind conditions, I was able to keep the ball in-play much more successfully.

This translated into less penalty shots and therefore a much lower score - plus I enjoyed my golf a lot more. It's amazing what hitting a few fairways and greens can do for your confidence!

Barry Plummer hitting a tee shot on the par-3 9th hole at Turnberry, in front of the famous lighthouse

Ben's tips have helped me to strategically map my way around the golf course, using all the available information to make sensible and informed decisions to avoid trouble

(Image credit: Tom Miles)

How Can I Be More Accurate Off The Tee In Golf?

We all want to hit more fairways in 2025, right?

According to Top 50 Coach Peter Finch, this achievable in four simple steps that I have outlined below:

1. Check your swing path, and work on the relationship between this and your start line

2. Check your grip - this is where many issues start

3. Allow your trail shoulder to sit slightly lower than your lead shoulder at address

4. Work on shot shaping and executing the ball flight you want to produce

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Barry joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.

Barry is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸