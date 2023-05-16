PGA Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field
Johnny Covers takes a closer look at this week’s PGA Championship and ranks the top five golfers he thinks to have the best chance of winning.
The 2023 PGA Championship heads back to Oak Hill Country Club this week for the first time since 2013, as 156 of the world’s best players will be teeing it up. It will also mark the second time this year that the PGA Tour’s best will meet LIV Golf’s best, as the outcast Tour’s players will be allowed to compete (if they qualified) in the 105th edition of the PGA Championship. Let’s take a closer look at my top five in the field this week with the potential to take home the top prize.
Before we get into our PGA Championship power rankings, make sure to take a moment to check out these awesome sports betting offers for this week.
PGA Championship Odds
|Golfer
|Odds
|Scottie Scheffler
|+700
|Jon Rahm
|+750
|Rory McIlroy
|+1400
|Xander Schauffele
|+1600
|Patrick Cantlay
|+1600
|Tony Finau
|+2200
|Brooks Koepka
|+2200
|Justin Thomas
|+2800
|Jason Day
|+2800
|Viktor Hovland
|+3000
PGA Championship Course - Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, NY
Designed by legendary golf architect Donald Ross, Oak Hill Country Club outside of Rochester, New York is made for events like this one. Already having hosted a Ryder Cup, US Open, US Amateur, and major Senior events, this is the fourth time it’s hosted the PGA Championship. With greens featuring entirely bentgrass, they also come in smaller than average at just 4,500 square feet on average.
PGA Championship Power Rankings
Scottie Scheffler (+360) Bet $100 to collect $460 The best Scottie Scheffler odds are at DraftKings (opens in new tab)
Coming into the week as No. 1 on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green, Scottie Scheffler plays best when the lights are brightest. In 13 events played this season, he has made all 13 cuts, finishing in the top 25 in all but one event, and in the top 10 nine times, including two outright wins.
Jon Rahm (+750) Bet $100 to collect $850 DraftKings has the best Jon Rahm odds (opens in new tab)
Just as we saw in his Masters win just last month, Rahmbo might just still be getting better. A threat to rattle off a run of birdies anywhere at any time, Jon Rahm is a real contender here.
Patrick Cantlay (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Head to DraftKings for the best Patrick Cantlay odds (opens in new tab)
For me, Patrick Cantlay is the best guy playing every week yet to win a Major. He’s been dialed as of late as well, finishing top 25 or better in eight straight events, including four top 5s.
Xander Schauffele (+1600) Bet $100 to collect $1,700 Go to DraftKings for the best Xander Schauffele odds (opens in new tab)
Seemingly always the bridesmaid and never the bride, Xander Schauffele knows how to score in majors, and this course fits his game even better than most.
Tony Finau (+2200) Bet $100 to collect $2,300 For the best Tony Finau odds head over to DraftKings (opens in new tab)
Arguably the second-best player in the world without a Major, Tony “Big Tone” Finau has four outright wins in the past 12 months coming into this one. If he can get the putter going, anything can happen here.
For the better part of the past decade, Johnny has been covering sports betting markets and handicapping games. Along the way, he has written for publications such as All-In Magazine, Blitz Predict, FantasyPros, BettingPros, Sportsbook Review, OddsChecker, and now, Golf Monthly. In addition to giving out picks on Twitter, Johnny is the host of the podcast The Daily Sports Bet, a 10 minute or less listen with actionable insights.
-
-
