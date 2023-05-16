PGA Championship Power Rankings: Ranking the Top Golfers In This Week's Field

The 2023 PGA Championship heads back to Oak Hill Country Club this week for the first time since 2013, as 156 of the world’s best players will be teeing it up. It will also mark the second time this year that the PGA Tour’s best will meet LIV Golf’s best, as the outcast Tour’s players will be allowed to compete (if they qualified) in the 105th edition of the PGA Championship. Let’s take a closer look at my top five in the field this week with the potential to take home the top prize.

PGA Championship Course - Oak Hill Country Club, Pittsford, NY

Designed by legendary golf architect Donald Ross, Oak Hill Country Club outside of Rochester, New York is made for events like this one. Already having hosted a Ryder Cup, US Open, US Amateur, and major Senior events, this is the fourth time it’s hosted the PGA Championship. With greens featuring entirely bentgrass, they also come in smaller than average at just 4,500 square feet on average.

PGA Championship Power Rankings

Coming into the week as No. 1 on Tour in SG: Tee-to-Green, Scottie Scheffler plays best when the lights are brightest. In 13 events played this season, he has made all 13 cuts, finishing in the top 25 in all but one event, and in the top 10 nine times, including two outright wins.

Just as we saw in his Masters win just last month, Rahmbo might just still be getting better. A threat to rattle off a run of birdies anywhere at any time, Jon Rahm is a real contender here.

For me, Patrick Cantlay is the best guy playing every week yet to win a Major. He's been dialed as of late as well, finishing top 25 or better in eight straight events, including four top 5s.

Seemingly always the bridesmaid and never the bride, Xander Schauffele knows how to score in majors, and this course fits his game even better than most.

Arguably the second-best player in the world without a Major, Tony "Big Tone" Finau has four outright wins in the past 12 months coming into this one. If he can get the putter going, anything can happen here.