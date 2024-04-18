Jason Day Explains Switch To Srixon Irons To Try And Solve Approach Problems
Jason Day has explained why he's trying out a mixed set of Srixon irons to improve the big weak point in his game right now
He caught our attention with his dress sense at The Masters, but Jason Day has also made an equipment change with a new batch of irons in the bag as he looks to get back to the very top of the game.
Day was politely asked to remove his Malbon vest by Augusta National officials, but as well as apparel he's also made a recent equipment change.
The former World No.1 is working his way back up to the higher echelons of the men's game, and as an equipment free agent he's trying to find the right formula in his bag to do so.
Day has tried a variety of different combinations of TaylorMade irons recently, but has now got a mixed set of Srixons in the bag.
With concerns over his spin rate, the Australian has gone for the Srixon ZX5 MKII in his long irons, the 3 and 4-irons, while putting in play the ZX7 MK II in his 5-iron down to PW.
“For me, they spin a little bit less,” Day told GolfWRX.com. “They’re very good out of fairway bunkers, too.
"I haven’t played too much in the rough yet, so I still need to get an understanding of how they come out of the rough, but for me, it was all about spin control.
“I had tested the previous model to these [Srixon ZX7’s], but I only had one club. And I was getting some inconsistent spin with my previous irons, so I just decided to at least give them another shot. My biggest thing was to take spin off because I was spinning it like crazy.”
Day has been playing something like his old self this year, with four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour - including a T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a nine-placed finish at the Genesis Invitational.
The former PGA Championship winner also had a decent T30 finish at The Masters this week, having only put his new irons into the bag ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open a couple of weeks before.
Iron play has been his weak spot throughout the year, ranking way down in 141st in that Strokes Gained Approach stats, and that's something he's looking to fix with his new set-up.
Both his new irons and his ultra stiff True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts are known for lowering spin rates so Day will hope this new combination can improve his approaches and see him get back to his best golf.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
