Jason Day Explains Switch To Srixon Irons To Try And Solve Approach Problems

He caught our attention with his dress sense at The Masters, but Jason Day has also made an equipment change with a new batch of irons in the bag as he looks to get back to the very top of the game.

Day was politely asked to remove his Malbon vest by Augusta National officials, but as well as apparel he's also made a recent equipment change.

The former World No.1 is working his way back up to the higher echelons of the men's game, and as an equipment free agent he's trying to find the right formula in his bag to do so.

Day has tried a variety of different combinations of TaylorMade irons recently, but has now got a mixed set of Srixons in the bag.

With concerns over his spin rate, the Australian has gone for the Srixon ZX5 MKII in his long irons, the 3 and 4-irons, while putting in play the ZX7 MK II in his 5-iron down to PW.

“For me, they spin a little bit less,” Day told GolfWRX.com. “They’re very good out of fairway bunkers, too.

"I haven’t played too much in the rough yet, so I still need to get an understanding of how they come out of the rough, but for me, it was all about spin control.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“I had tested the previous model to these [Srixon ZX7’s], but I only had one club. And I was getting some inconsistent spin with my previous irons, so I just decided to at least give them another shot. My biggest thing was to take spin off because I was spinning it like crazy.”

Day has been playing something like his old self this year, with four top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour - including a T6 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and a nine-placed finish at the Genesis Invitational.

The Srixon ZX7 MK II put in play by Jason Day (Image credit: Future)

The former PGA Championship winner also had a decent T30 finish at The Masters this week, having only put his new irons into the bag ahead of the Texas Children's Houston Open a couple of weeks before.

Iron play has been his weak spot throughout the year, ranking way down in 141st in that Strokes Gained Approach stats, and that's something he's looking to fix with his new set-up.

Both his new irons and his ultra stiff True Temper Dynamic Gold X7 shafts are known for lowering spin rates so Day will hope this new combination can improve his approaches and see him get back to his best golf.