We get to know Luke Reardon a little better in this piece.

Who Is Jason Day’s Caddie?

Jason Day‘s caddie situation has changed a lot over the past few years. Below we take a look at who currently teams up with the 2015 PGA Champion.

At the moment Day’s high school roommate, Luke Reardon is on the bag.

Reardon came into the Australian’s team back in 2017 after the golfer split with his long-time caddie and father figure, Colin Swatton.

When Day was 12, his father died and Swatton was the golf coach at Kooralbyn International School in Australia. He took Day under his wing and the pair worked together up until 2017.

At the time Day told media that they split to preserve their personal relationship.

“I never wanted it to turn into a toxic relationship where he’s taken me from where I am as a 12-year-old kid to where I am today, and I’m not talking to him anymore,” the world number nine said.

“I was worried if I kept it going, it was going to head that way, and I love him too much to have him not in my life because of how special he is to me.”

From there Day used several friends on the bag, including Reardon, but at the 2019 US Open Steve Williams, the famous former caddie of Tiger Woods, came onto the bag.

At the time Day said;

“I need to start working harder, and that’s plain and simple,” he said.

“And that started with — this is no disrespect to my mates that were on the bag. They were very, very hard workers. They were great. But I think Steve will take me to that next level, and I’m hoping that’s the case.”

It didn’t seem to work though as the pair split after six weeks.

From there Reardon and another childhood friend, Rika Batibasaga came onto the bag. But right now it appears Reardon has the job on a permanent basis.

Reardon is from Stanthorpe in Queensland and some interesting facts about him include; his favourite city to visit is London, his favourite golf course to caddie at is Quail Hollow, and his favourite course to play is Muirfield Village in Ohio.

He is a supporter of Liverpool football club and his favourite movie is Gladiator. His dream fourball would include Day, Tiger Woods, and his father.

