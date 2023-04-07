What Is Jason Day's Net Worth?

Jason Day (opens in new tab) has achieved just about everything there is to in the game of golf. Major winner, multiple-time PGA Tour winner and Presidents Cup player, world number one. But how much is the popular Australian worth? Well a specific number is tricky to estimate but there have been reports it could be as high as $50 million. Given his success, earnings, and the caliber of sponsorship partners he has, this is not really surprising.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Speaking of earnings, Day has made more than $50m on the PGA Tour coming from over 320 events. The peak of his career came in 2015 and 2016.

In 2015 he won the Farmers Insurance Open, RBC Canadian Open, PGA Championship, The Barclays and then the BMW Championship. This resulted in prize money of over $9m for the year, $1,800,000 of that from his Major win.

Then in 2016 he won the Arnold Palmer Invitational, WGC-Dell Matchplay, and The Players Championship. This meant he collected another cool $8m.

Since then, he has struggled with injuries and loss of form, but has still collected more than $1m a year in PGA Tour earnings

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Day has had a long list of sponsors throughout his career, including some truly massive brands and companies. Just some examples include TaylorMade, Adidas, Full Swing, Lexus and Rolex.

But in terms of current sponsors, arguably his biggest is Nike which kits him out in apparel and shoes for tournaments. He also has a partnership with NetJets. We are uncertain if he has any equipment contracts at the moment given there are five different brands represented in his gear setup - see Day's full WITB (opens in new tab) here.

Day, along with his wife Ellie (opens in new tab), founded the Brighter Days Foundation, which "partners with local nonprofit organizations that deliver high quality programs and services with measurable, impactful results, ensuring that every dollar raised goes back into the local community."

Day's earnings have allowed him to have a pretty amazing home and golf setup in Columbus, Ohio. We saw this setup in a PGA Memes YouTube video and Day was the tour guide. We saw a simulator that sits next to robotic green that can be adjusted to various slopes and grades.

Additionally we saw an insane practice area featuring three different greens (one for iron shots, one for putting and one for short game), plus a 160-yard par-3. It has three different bunkers with different kinds of sand: one to mimic the sand at Muirfield Village, another with Oakmont-style sand and a third pot bunker which is filled with the kind of sand you’ll find on links courses in the United Kingdom.