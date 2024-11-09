Former Major Winner Reveals Reason For Not Joining LIV Golf

Jason Day has revealed the reason why he remained on the PGA Tour circuit, as the former World No.1 claimed that he didn't join LIV Golf due to 'too many injuries'

Since its inception in 2022, a number of big players like Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Dustin Johnson have joined LIV Golf, but it seems that one player won't be following the move of the Major winners.

Throughout the past few years, Jason Day has remained neutral on the circuit and, despite some reports previously linking the Aussie to a potential move, Day has revealed the reason why he never left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf.

Speaking to Code Sports Australia, the Major winner stated that "I didn’t knock it back," in terms of a deal, with the statement meaning he never had the chance to reject an offer from the PIF-backed circuit.

"What happened was, it was a business move to just go in and explore the potential of what would happen. I said (to my agent), 'no worries, I’m happy with where I’m at, but it’s always nice to know.' And they (LIV Golf) said, 'we love Jason, but he’s too injured; he just gets too many injuries.' I don’t blame them.”

It's no secret that Day has had his fair share of injuries throughout his career, with the 36-year-old suffering with back pain, a strained ligament, and vertigo.

Like Koepka, who found a resurgence in form on LIV Golf after revealing one of the reasons for joining the League was due to career-threatening injury problems, Day has also re-found his game, with the move to stay on the PGA Tour seeing him break into the winners' circle at the 2023 Byron Nelson, five years after his last victory.

“I’m so thankful and so happy that I stayed on the PGA Tour,” Day admitted. “I just feel that the Tour was a perfect spot for me.”

Currently, Day has enjoyed some time off from the game following his appearance at the Presidents Cup, with the former World No.1 preparing for his home open, the Australian PGA Championship, for the first time since 2017. The tournament gets underway on the 21st November, as the likes of LIV Golf's Cameron Smith and Major winner, Adam Scott, will feature.

