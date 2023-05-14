Jason Day Wins First PGA Tour Event In Five Years At Byron Nelson

The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson gave viewers an extremely enthralling watch, with multiple players in contention throughout at TPC Craig Ranch. However, after a nine-under-par final round of 62, it was Jason Day who came out on top, as he picked up his first PGA Tour title since May 2018.

Throughout the final day, more than 11 golfers could have laid claim to the trophy, with seven players tied for the lead heading into the back nine. At the end of play though, it was the Australian who landed the decisive blow, with Day securing the title on Mother's Day, just a year after his mother unfortunately passed away with cancer.

Going into the final day, the likes of Scottie Scheffler and Tyrrell Hatton were in contention, but it was actually Zecheng Dou, Austin Eckroat and Ryan Palmer who shared a three-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Both Dou and Eckroat were in search of their first PGA Tour titles and, out of the blocks, it was the duo who pulled away through five holes, with Dou standing at 19-under and Eckroat at 18-under. Just a few holes later though, the pair would slightly slip up, allowing for the chasing pack to pull into contention.

Going into the back nine, 18 players were within two shots of the lead and, during the early stages of the back nine, that number wasn't moving. One thing that was noticeable though was that experience was showing, as Scheffler, Day and Si Woo Kim rose to the top of the congested leaderboard.

Kim produced his fourth Top 10 of 2022-23 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Day though found an extra gear and, after back-to-back birdies at the 14th and 15th, he found himself top by two. Things were far from over though, with Kim keeping hot on his heels with birdies at the 14th and 16th.

As both parred the 17th, it would come down to the par 5 18th, with Day holding a one shot advantage. As both struck their drives, it was advantage Kim, with Day forced to lay-up and Kim finding the greenside bunker. However, the Australian would play a stunning third, with both men making birdies to remain in identical circumstances.

Day was now just one group away from the winner's circle, with his 23-under score one shot better than Kim. The 35-year-old still had to wait on Eckroat though, who could eagle the 18th to force a playoff.

Thankfully, for Day, the American couldn't convert his lengthy eagle putt at the last and, as a result, Day picked up his first PGA Tour victory in 1,835 days, with the win his 13th of his career. What's more, the round of 62 tied his career-low final-round score on the PGA Tour.