The Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, will host the Solheim Cup in 2021, but where will the tournament be played in the future?

Future Solheim Cup Venues Confirmed For 2023 And Beyond

The Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio, is the host of the 2021 Solheim Cup, and now the venue for the 2023 tournament in Europe is confirmed.

Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Casares, near Malaga, will host the 2023 Solheim Cup, which is the 18th edition of the tournament and the first time it will be played in Spain.

The Spanish golf club has previously hosted three Volvo World Match Play Championships from 2009 to 2012, and is regarded as one of the best courses in the country.

However, it hasn’t been confirmed where future venues of the Solheim Cup will be after Finca Cortesin Golf Club yet, with hosts typically only announced two years ahead of time.

The tournament will move to even years starting in 2024 though, meaning there will be two consecutive Solheim Cups in back-to-back years.

The change in dates comes after the Ryder Cup announced it would move to an odd-year schedule, after the postponement of the 2020 competition.

The Solheim Cup Committee approved the change to even years because of the Ryder Cup’s decision, in the hope that keeping the women’s tournament in separate years to the men’s tournament means it won’t become overshadowed.

Therefore, the United States will provide a venue for the Solheim Cup in 2024, while Europe will host the tournament in 2026 as the usual alternating host schedule continues.

In 2017, the Worcester Country Club in Massachusetts had already signalled its intentions to apply for hosting the then scheduled 2025 Solheim Cup, which has subsequently moved to 2024.

If they are confirmed as hosts for the tournament, the Worcester Country Club would become the first course in history to host the Ryder Cup, both the Men’s and Women’s US Open, and the Solheim Cup.

Despite the Worcester Country Club’s desire to host the 2024 edition, the announcement for the host venue likely won’t happen until 2022.