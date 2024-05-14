Valhalla Golf Club: 9 Things To Know About The PGA Championship Venue
Get to know the venue of the 2024 PGA Championship a little better
Valhalla Golf Club is the venue for the hotly anticipated second men’s Major of the year as 156 of best players in the world battle it out for the 2024 PGA Championship.
It’s the fourth time the Kentucky layout will have hosted this great championship after previous editions in 1996, 2000 and 2014, while the Ryder Cup has also been staged here.
Each time, the course has provided the perfect platform for drama, and the 2024 showdown promises to be no different.
Here are a few things to know about Valhalla ahead of the the PGA Championship.
1. Valhalla was the brainchild of Dwight Gahm, who dreamed of creating a golfing haven that included a course capable of hosting championships.
2. Gahm and his three sons hired Jack Nicklaus to design the layout, and at one stage, there were around 40 different routings under consideration. One was finally approved in 1984 and the course opened in 1986.
3. In 1992, the club was awarded hosting rights for the 1996 PGA Championship, where Mark Brooks beat Kenny Perry at the first playoff hole to claim his one and only Major title.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
4. After the success in 1996, the PGA Championship returned to Valhalla in 2000 for another memorable duel. Few will forget the scenes as Tiger Woods and Bob May battled on an epic Sunday before the former eventually won his third successive Major after a three-hole playoff. Woods would go on to complete the ‘Tiger slam’ and hold all four Majors at the 2001 Masters.
5. Valhalla returned to the epicentre of men’s golf when it hosted the 2008 Ryder Cup. Led by Paul Azinger, the United States were looking to arrest a run of three straight defeats and were roared onto victory over Nick Faldo’s Europe by the impassioned Louisville crowds.
6. The course underwent a renovation ahead of the most recent men’s Major it held, the 2014 PGA Championship. All the greens were rebuilt and bunkers were either added or renovated, with a new irrigation system also installed. And once again, Valhalla delivered, as Rory McIlroy captured the most recent of his four Majors in near darkness.
7. Dwight Gahm, founder of Valhalla Golf Club, died on March 7, 2016, at the age of 96.
8. Akshay Bhatia won the 2018 Boys Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla.
9. Former Augusta National Women’s Amateur Anna Davis lifted the 2021 Girls Junior PGA Championship at Valhalla by seven shots from her nearest competitor.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
FootJoy Has Done It Again With The 2024 PGA Championship Limited Edition Shoes
The new 'Mint Julep' Premiere Series might just be the best looking golf shoes I have ever seen...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Just Dropped! Nike Unveils 2024 PGA Championship Special Edition Shoes
It is the second Major of the year this week and Nike has unveiled some special edition shoes to celebrate...
By Sam Tremlett Published
-
Has A Club Pro Ever Won The PGA Championship?
We look at the best finishes that club professionals have enjoyed over the years at the PGA Championship, with Michael Block among them
By Paul Higham Published
-
Rory McIlroy Hopes 'The Stars Are Aligning A Little Bit' Ahead Of PGA Championship Bid
After a storming victory at Quail Hollow, Rory McIlroy hopes the "stars are aligning" for him to end his Major drought as he returns to Valhalla for the 2024 PGA Championship
By Paul Higham Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The 2024 PGA Championship
The PGA Championship boasts the strongest field in golf - but which big names haven't made it?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
8 Biggest Storylines Ahead Of The 2024 PGA Championship
We look at the biggest storylines to follow ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Is the Men's Course Record At Valhalla?
The second Major of 2024 heads back to Valhalla, the fourth time that the course will have hosted a PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship 2024 Viewer’s Guide: ESPN, CBS and Sky Sports Schedule
The second Major of the year is fast approaching – here are your options for catching the action at PGA Championship
By Ben Fleming Published
-
PGA Championship Field Finalized For Valhalla 2024
The PGA Championship has the largest field of all the Majors, with 156 players – here are the stars teeing it up at the Valhalla tournament
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 16 LIV Golfers In The PGA Championship Field
With the second men's Major of the year fast approaching, here is a rundown of the LIV players who will be teeing it up at Valhalla
By Andrew Wright Last updated