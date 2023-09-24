Where Is The Solheim Cup In 2026?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The next time the Solheim Cup takes place on European soil, in 2026, the Netherlands will host its first ever staging at Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, near Eindhoven.

Two years after Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia welcomes the two teams to North America, Europe and Team USA will do battle around an hour’s drive from the Netherlands’ capital, Amsterdam. Exact dates for the event are yet to be finalised, but historically the event has taken place in September.

Bernardus Golf only opened in 2018 but has already gained prestigious status by hosting the DP World Tour’s Dutch Open in 2021, 2022 and 2023. Designed by American, Kyle Phillips - architect of other famous courses such as Kingsbarns, The Grove, and Yas Links - the heathland patch contains four par threes, 10 par fours, and four par fives.

The championship course mixes a blend of strategically-placed bunkers and water with gorse, heath and dunes in its compact layout of over 85 hectares. 17 greenkeepers maintain the layout without the use of chemicals, as sustainability is extremely high up on Bernardus Golf’s agenda.

Following five testing opening holes, the first par three at Bernardus does not arrive until the sixth but, even then, shorter hitters hoping for some respite may not find it as the sixth hole can be up to 225 yards from the back tees. What's more, the seventh - a par five - can be almost 600 yards long.

As players make their way around the turn, the distances are reined in while retaining a premium on accuracy - especially off the tee. And the par-three 17th is sure to test the heart rate on Solheim Cup Sunday with plenty of water around the green, prior to another mammoth par five in front of the clubhouse.

WHY IS SOLHEIM CUP IN 2023 AND 2024?

The Solheim Cup is on in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024 mainly due to Covid-19 affecting golf's Major schedule.

The 2020 Ryder Cup had to be pushed back to 2021, meaning that both the Ryder and Solheim Cups took place in the same year. That will change from next year, when the Solheim moves to even-numbered years and the Ryder Cup remains in odd-numbered years.