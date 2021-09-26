Team USA carried on their dominant display as they reached the 14.5 point mark with only five singles matches played.

Morikawa Claims Winning Point As USA Secure Ryder Cup In Ruthless Fashion

Team Europe had a mountain to climb coming in to the singles, with six points separating the two teams.

Despite a victory in the opening game between Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, they would claim the next three matches, with Collin Morikawa securing the final half point for the win.

Being sent out first, McIlroy showed his class that had been evading him for the first two days, with a dominant display bringing a 3&2 win.

The win was short lived though, as American rookies Scottie Scheffler and Patrick Cantlay carried on their unbeaten records at Whistling Straits.

Scheffler, who defeated world number one, Jon Rahm, 4&3, was joined by his countryman Cantlay, who put away a fired up Shane Lowry 4&2.

DeChambeau was the next player to put a win in the American column, with the 28-year-old driving the first green and giving an indication on what was to come.

With a par at the 16th, DeChambeau got the scores to 14-6, with Morikawa’s halve good enough to bring the Cup back to the USA.

More to follow…