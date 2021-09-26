What is the Ryder Cup's record scoreline? Find out here.

What Is The Ryder Cup Record Scoreline?

The Ryder Cup is the biggest event in golf’s calendar. Featuring every two years, the tournament has seen some unbelievable moments.

Whether it’s the largest comeback, or the most successful player, there are records to be broken.

Related: Top 10 Ryder Cup Records

But what is the record scoreline? What is the biggest margin of victory at the Ryder Cup?

What Is The Ryder Cup Record Scoreline?

In 1981, the USA cruised to an emphatic 18.5-9.5 victory at Walton Heath, with the squad regarded as the strongest side in the history of the competition.

Featuring the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, reigning Masters champion Tom Watson, Open champion Bill Rogers and PGA champion Larry Nelson. It was only Bruce Lietzke who had never won a Major in that team!

What’s more, the first session of the event was a 2-2 tie, with Europe actually leading after the first day of action.

However, Team USA dominated the second day, claiming 7 points out of a possible 8 to lead 10.5 – 5.5 going into the singles.

Related: What Is The Ryder Cup Format?

And the domination would continue, with 7 wins and 2 halves securing an 18.5 – 9.5 victory and the largest defeat for a European side since 1979.

The win isn’t the biggest victory in the event’s history, with the largest margin coming in 1967 when USA defeated Great Britain & Ireland 23½ – 8½ at Champions Golf Club in Houston, Texas.

In the 2021 Ryder Cup, Team USA are leading Europe 11-5 going into the singles, with the Americans needing eight points to beat the record set in 1981.