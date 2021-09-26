McIlroy Breaks Down In Tears – “I Should Have Done More”

The four-time Major winner broke down in tears following his single victory over Xander Schauffele

A tearful Rory McIlroy said that he should have done more for his teammates this week after winning Europe’s first point in the Ryder Cup singles.

In scenes that took us back to Portrush in 2019, an emotional McIlroy broke down in tears, saying “I love my teammates so much.”

He had lost all three of his matches up until Sunday before defeating Xander Schauffele on the 16th, having led Team Europe out in the singles.

“I love being part of this team. I love my teammates so much and I should have done more for them this week,” he said whilst fighting back the tears in an interview with Sky Sports Golf’s Henni Koyack.

“I’m glad I put a point on the board for Europe today but I just can’t wait to get another shot at this.

“It is by far the best experience in golf

“I hope little boys and girls watching this today aspire to play in this event or the Solheim Cup because there’s nothing better than being part of a team.

“Especially the bond that we have in Europe and no matter what happens after this, I’m proud of everyone of those players that played today, I’m proud of our captain, our vice captains.

“I just wish I could have done a little more for the team, I’m glad I put a point on the board today.

“It’s been a tough week.”

Watch the interview below: