Wilson Staff Model CS22 Putter Review

Wilson Staff has not been a big player in the putter market for some time but the Staff Model range represented a significant change in direction for the brand when it was introduced at the end of 2022. The Staff Model line is a premium offering that stacks up well with the best putters on the market from the likes of Odyssey, Ping, TaylorMade and Scotty Cameron.

Wilson’s main strength in recent times has been that it makes great value, affordable golf clubs that are ideal for mid-high handicap golfers, but the Staff Model range of clubs saw Wilson stepping back into the high end, premium price market. The Staff Model irons have proven to be a big hit, while the excellent Staff Model wedge features high on our list of the best wedges. The final addition to the range were the Staff Model putters, which retail at three times the price of Wilson’s previous line of putters, the popular Infinite range.

The Infinite family are some of the best value putters you’ll find and they are well worth a look if your budget is limited, but if you don’t mind spending quite a bit more then the Staff Model range could be for you.

(Image credit: Future)

There were four putters in the original Staff Model range when they hit the shelves late in 2022; the BL22 (a plumber’s neck blade), the TM22 (a flow neck, fang shaped mallet), the MT22 (a flow neck mid mallet) and the 8802 which is a modern take on one of the most iconic putters in the history of golf, designed by Arnold Palmer and used by the great man in the early 1960s when he was a Wilson player. Now, new for 2024 is the Wilson Staff Model CS22, a center-shafted mid mallet.

Wilson Staff Model putters are precision milled from a solid block of ultra-soft 304 stainless steel and it shows. These putters are extremely pleasing to look at and the satin finish gives off a real air of luxury. The face milling is a thing of beauty while the sole looks stunning with the engraved logo and perimeter weighting, which gives it a slick, modern aesthetic.

(Image credit: Future)

The only negative for me looks wise is the 'Wilson' lettering in the cavity on the back of the putter (see above), which kind of detracts from the premium look as a lot of golfers, myself included, perhaps unfairly associate it with the budget clubs produced by the brand. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a fan of those clubs and I still occasionally carry a 60 degree Wilson Harmonized wedge, which is one of the best budget golf clubs I’ve ever used. That’s kind of the point though, that branding goes hand in hand with the less expensive golf clubs Wilson produce and to me it kind of looks out of place on a genuinely premium product such as the Staff Model putters, especially as it’s nowhere to be seen on the Staff Model irons or wedges.

All Staff Model putters come with a Lamkin grip and a premium, stylish looking black leather head cover featuring the striking Wilson Staff logo.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I tested the CS22 at my home course Hurlston Hall in West Lancashire and I also spent a lot of time trying it out on my artificial turf putting green at home. It actually felt very familiar to me because I had the Staff Model MT22 in my bag for several months last year, which is very similar to the CS22 other than in the shaft position and it’s slightly smaller footprint.

I don’t usually go for center shafted putters, although I’m not sure why because any time I’ve used one I’ve enjoyed the experience. There’s just something straightforward and uncomplicated about center shaft putters and the CS22 was no different. It was fun to use, felt great and I had good results with it.

Image 1 of 2 Testing the Wilson Staff CS22 at Hurlston Hall Golf Club (Image credit: Future) Testing the Wilson Staff CS22 at Hurlston Hall Golf Club (Image credit: Future)

Behind the ball it looks great, the clean satin finish gives it a luxurious appearance and the crisp alignment marking and smooth edges of the putter promotes confidence at address. I liked the balance and weighting too as it felt nice in the hands.

It has the same pleasant feel and sound I remembered from the MT22. I’d describe it as soft but solid which is kind of a contradiction I suppose, but that’s what a soft stainless steel head with a milled face gives you. It’s a solid contact with a soft feel. The sound is pleasing too; that nice firm ‘click’ that you only get from premium materials.

The one thing I would change is the grip, but that’s very much a personal preference. I prefer a thicker putter grip and the Lamkin grip of the CS22 is quite slender in comparison to many of the best putter grips out there. That being said, it is a high quality grip, it’s just not to my own tastes.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

I would not say that the CS22 is the most forgiving putter out there but the perimeter weighting does provide good stability on heel and toe strikes, and as far as mid-mallet putters go I’d say it’s as forgiving as most, while there is a simplicity about center shafted putters which make them a good putter for beginners. I was able to get poorly struck putts quite close to the hole and the main thing that has struck me with putters from the Staff Model range is how fast off the face they are. Not much is left short with them, and the CS22 is certainly one of the more lively putters I’ve tested this year.

In summary I’d say that the Wilson Staff CS22 is a premium offering that is a match for any similar putter in the same price range. The price might put people off though, simply because of brand recognition. Paying $450 for a Scotty Cameron is one thing, as it has that coolness factor that will impress your buddies, but Wilson does not have that (when it comes to putters, anyway) and some golfers might therefore be reluctant to pay such a high price. You won’t go far wrong if you do add one to your bag this year though.