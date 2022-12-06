Wilson Staff Model TM22 Putter Review

The Wilson Staff Model TM22 putter is one of the two mallet putter shapes in this premium range of heads. Milled from a block of 304 stainless steel, the TM22 exudes class and uses different milling patterns to highlight different parts of the head.

At address the milled lines on the top of the two fangs darkens the appearance of these parts of the heads, which then contrasts with the leading edge to create an alignment aid. There is also a short black line behind the centre of the face and also two longer lines either side of the central space. They are quite subtle and could stand out more, so it is really the shape of the fangs and central space that provides the perpendicular alignment aid to contrast with the leading edge.

The Wilson Staff Model TM22 is a tried and trusted shape with a face balanced design that makes it one of the most forgiving putters in this category. Compared to other putters of this style the head looks a little on the compact side behind the ball, but played a little bigger than it looks.

The short slant hosel with a ¾ offset creates a slight toe hang to work best with a slight arc stroke. This is a popular trend now among premium putters aimed at better players which combines a forgiving head with this style of hosel and the TM22 carries it off well and is probably as close as it gets to the tech in its Tech Mallet TM name.

The milling pattern on the 3° loft face continues the premium feel and gives excellent feedback on the greens. You can really notice when you get one perfectly and even when slightly off centre the feel is very good and if you enjoy performance putters then the TM22 is for you.

The 71° lie is a little more upright as standard than most but it was hardly noticeable and with a wide range of lengths from 33 to 35 inches in left and right hand, there is a lot of choice from what will be a putter with a limited supply.

Topping it all off is leather style headcover and an excellent Lamkin Deep Etch grip that comes in grey or a choice of 3 other colours. The oval pistol style grip has contouring around the upper part of the grip to suit whichever grip style you employ and the Genesis Material feels robust enough to last.

In summary there is more to the TM22 putter than its sibling Wilson Staff Model BL22 blade putter which justifies the rather punchy price of £370 a bit more. The milling patterns work well to create visual differences at address that are more subtle that most. If that is what suits your eye then the Wilson Staff Model TM22 putter is a worthy choice.