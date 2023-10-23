Galvin Green Alina Waterproof Pants Review
We put the Galvin Green waterproof pants to the test to see how they'd handle adverse weather conditions
For 100% waterproof and wind protection, these pants are a great choice. The fabric is incredibly lightweight and breathable, and when combined with other convenient features, they ensure ultimate comfort.
-
+
Lightweight
-
+
Comfortable fit
-
-
Premium price point
Galvin Green is renowned for producing high-quality women’s golf clothes that can withstand any weather conditions, be it rain or shine. The brand excels when it comes to golf waterproofs, so with this in mind, I was keen to find out if the Alina women’s pants would meet my expectations.
Admittedly, golf rain pants might not be the most exciting piece of clothing, as functionality often takes precedence over fashion, but we still want to both look and feel good in what we wear. The Alina pants are available in black, navy or white and come in small, medium or large sizes. I wore them comfortably over a pair of winter golf trousers, and the cut is flattering, as there's no bagginess. It’s worth mentioning that these pants team really nicely with the Ally waterproof jacket, which features three coordinating colors for an overall stylish rain suit.
One of the first things you'll notice about these pants is their incredible lightweight feel, a characteristic owed to the stretch fabric's GORE-TEX Paclite technology. This means that they are not only comfortable to wear due to the absence of unwanted bulk, but also easy to pack into your golf bag when not in use.
Putting on or taking off a pair of waterproof pants while wearing golf shoes is typically a bit of a challenge. When I tested these pants during intermittent rain over 18 holes, I found the decent sized leg zippers to be a welcome feature, as they made life considerably more convenient. The two fleece-lined front pockets for storing tees, a ball marker, and tissues are also handy! I like the extra leg width at the hem, which I adjusted using the Velcro tab to ensure a snug fit around my calves and ankles, while the elasticated waistband also provides comfort, offering a more forgiving fit.
Obviously, you hope not to wear waterproof pants too often, but this pair are highly
breathable and most importantly, they will keep your legs dry.
For more waterproof protection, check out our specific guides on the best golf rain jackets, or best golf rain gear.
Alison Root has over 25 years experience working in media and events, predominantly dedicated to golf, in particular the women’s game. Until 2020, for over a decade Alison edited Women & Golf magazine and website, and in addition to writing, overseeing all content and developing industry relationships, she was the go-to voice for TV and radio to comment on breaking women’s golf stories. Alison is also the Editorial Director of Glorious, the new digital platform devoted to elevating women’s sport and that includes golf! She is a 14-handicap golfer (should be better) and despite having had the fantastic opportunity to play some of the best golf courses around the world, Kingsbarns in Scotland is her favourite.
-
