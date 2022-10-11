Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal HL Iron Review

In the super game improvement category, irons seem to get stronger in loft nearly every year in the perpetual quest for extra distance. But for golfers with slower swing speeds, or those who typically produce a low launch and penetrating flight, this trend is actually detrimental to performance.

It is why Mizuno, among others like Callaway's Rogue ST Max OS Lite, has introduced a high launch (HL) option within its new JPX923 iron range. It is a completely new model aimed at force-limited golfers or those that present a lot of shaft lean at impact to help achieve a more optimum ball flight for more distance and greater stopping power.

Design wise, the JPX923 Hot Metal HL actually has the same blade length as the Hot Metal iron but with a wider sole for a lower, deeper CG to help get the ball up quickly. The extra loft is obvious behind the ball and we liked how it doesn’t have all the traditional hallmarks of a high-handicap iron like a thick top line and excessive offset. The lofts are weaker too - the 7-iron comes in at 31°, so 2.5° weaker than the Hot Metal.

(Image credit: Future)

With my 7-iron swing speed pushing 90mph, the High Launch understandably fell short of the Hot Metal iron in terms of distance, although it did launch the ball higher and projected the ball through a noticeably higher flight window during on course testing. I’m under no impression that this iron is designed for a golfer like me but as an experiment, I hit shots with both the Hot Metal and Hot Metal HL having slowed my swing speed down to 75mph, using the Full Swing Kit launch monitor to confirm.

The results were amazing in that at this lower club speed, the Hot Metal HL did actually achieve longer carry distances. It was noticeable that with the Hot Metal, unless the shots were struck properly then the ball would fall out of the sky far too early at this swing speed. My testing has shown in recent years that even with my above-average swing speed, approach shots hit with the best game improvement irons of today come into greens far too hot (fast and shallow), which significantly limits the overall playability, especially when the course is firm.

(Image credit: Future)

This JPX923 High Launch iron from Mizuno is a thoughtful, considered offering that truly takes into account the needs of the average golfer who’s speed is diminishing, even if their appetite for the game remains as strong as ever. It’s available in right hand only, which is a shame, but if it is because Mizuno wants to test the water with a new model before opening it up to a wider demographic, I’m sure it won’t be long before lefties are able to get their hands on one of the best Mizuno irons around. Starting at 5-iron, a set includes a true matching gap wedge and sand wedge and their is the option of creating a combo set with the new JPX-Fli long iron replacement hybrids. It quickly becomes one of the best golf clubs for high handicappers seeking an iron set that makes hitting more accurate approach shots an easier task.