In this Srixon ZX4 iron review, Joel Tadman tests them on a launch monitor and the golf course and shares his experience so you know what to expect

Srixon ZX4 Iron Review

Up until recently, the Srixon ZX iron range, comprising the soft-feeling ZX7 and more powerful ZX5 iron, has been targeting the stronger player through compact head sizes and feel-oriented models.

This was less the case with the ZX5 but now golfers have a truly out-and-out distance option in the form of the ZX4.

The 7-iron loft here is 28.5° (the ZX5 is 31°) so clearly this is a club designed to produce long carries and better forgiveness off-centre for the higher handicapper, or someone who wants to look down on a classic shape that is more inviting to hit.

The ZX4 certainly delivers on that front. Visually, there’s a lot more meat behind the ball – a thicker topline and wider sole versus the ZX5 – as well as additional offset that slicers will appreciate.

The ZX4 is a hollow head, so it has infinitely more fizz off the face than the ZX7 and the ZX5 too. It doesn’t feel especially firm but if you like a soft feel you might want to look elsewhere.

It’s noticeably more stable too. We found it to be very efficient at rescuing a poor strike and the consistency of the distance was the evidence of this.

Testing on the FlightScope X3 launch monitor, the 7-iron was regularly just exceeding 180 yards of carry, only dropping just below very occasionally and topping out at 184 yards.

The other notable feature of the 7-iron is the high trajectory despite the relatively strong loft. This club had no problem getting the ball in the air, even on slightly thin shots, and it was generally very user friendly, bolstering confidence in the process.

The low spin, well under 5,000 rpm, keeps the ball moving forwards when hitting into the wind rather than stalling, but it isn’t excessively low where golfers need to worry about shots falling out of the sky.

The Tour VT sole is pronounced but not enough to feel cumbersome through the turf – in fact it helped on slightly heavy contact – although don’t expect to take big divots with this club.

The performance on offer here makes it an ideal solution for the longer clubs within an iron set for the average golfers looking for a straighter ball flight, possibly combined with ZX5 in the short irons where distance is less of a factor.