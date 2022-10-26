Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal Pro Iron Review
Joel Tadman tests this compact distance iron on the launch monitor and golf course to assess the hitting experience
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A lively distance iron that will appeal to more accomplished game improvers, the Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal Pro strikes that perfect balance of being playable, powerful and visually appealing from every angle.
-
+
Compact, refined looks
-
+
Powerful feel and flight
-
+
Controllable land angles
-
-
Some may want a narrower sole
Why you can trust Golf Monthly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Mizuno JPX923 Hot Metal Pro Iron Review
There are three new Hot Metal irons to choose from in the JPX923 range and while none are aimed at the better player per se, the Hot Metal Pro is the model that will undoubtedly appeal to the lower end of the handicap spectrum looking for a distance iron.
The Hot Metal Pro is essentially a slimmed down version of the JPX923 Hot Metal. Visually, from the back the Pro version has more black paint fill as a distinguishing feature and while the sole width is similar across the two models, the Pro has a shorter blade length, less offset and a thinner topline. To the point that this club doesn’t really look like a distance or game improvement iron, but boy does it perform like one.
Out of the three JPX923 irons, I actually hit this iron the farthest. It gave me fractionally more ball speed than the standard Hot Metal despite the lofts being the same and a couple of extra yards of carry. I think this is down to me preferring the visual package - this iron just suited my eye better, and I therefore had the confidence to swing more freely and struck the ball better during testing.
The spin was refreshingly high for a relatively strong-lofted iron and a healthy descent angle at my swing speed meant I had no concern over getting the ball to stop. I do think slower swinging game improvers would be better off considering the High Launch iron, especially given the extra forgiveness that comes with the larger, higher lofted head.
That’s not the say the Hot Metal Pro is not forgiving. In fact, it produces a powerful, stable feel at impact that places it up there with the most forgiving irons around. But it offers this without the harsh, hard sound you can sometimes get from oversized iron designs. Mizuno has put its stamp on this compact players distance iron and while there is arguably some crossover with the Mizuno Pro 225 model, there isn’t much to dislike about the JPX923 Hot Metal Pro iron and for our money, it becomes one of the best Mizuno irons in the range for all round appeal.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.3.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist TSR3, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-7 iron, TaylorMade P7MC 8-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and a Titleist Vokey SM9 60° lob wedge
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Former LET Player Titiya Plucksataporn Dies Aged 39
The Thai player, who spent 14 years on the Tour, has succumbed to cancer
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Cam Smith To Face Phil Mickelson In LIV Team Championship Knockouts
Two of LIV Golf's highest-profile players face off in a singles match on the Team Championship's opening day
By Mike Hall • Published
-
Report: 'Very Well Known' Pro Told To Change Shirt At Golf Club
Ewan Porter has hit out at the unnamed Melbourne course for ordering a fellow pro to chance his Adidas golf shirt
By Mike Hall • Published