Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Iron Review
We assess the looks, feel and performance on offer in this Callaway Rogue ST Max OS iron review
While this iron doesn’t really possess the wow factor, it is a solid and reliable game improvement iron that performs how mid-to-high handicappers would want it, especially when it comes to the feel and the forgiveness off center.
-
+
Solid, stable and hot feel
-
+
Inviting at address
-
+
Consistently accurate
-
-
Significant offset
-
-
Not overly long
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Iron Review
Callaway’s Rogue ST Max OS iron is curious design. The OS stands for oversize and while there’s more offset and the blade length is slightly longer than its sister Rogue ST Max iron, the topline is considerably thinner. The lofts are also slightly weaker - the OS 7-iron measures 28.5° while on the standard Max iron it is 27.5°. This unusual set up is a little confusing for the golfer thinking about upgrading their game improvement irons but we were lucky enough to test both irons side by side on the range using the Full Swing Kit launch monitor to try and ascertain the differences in performance, if any, between the two models.
While offset isn’t a feature this 4-handicapper looks for, we actually prefer the look of this iron versus the Rogue ST Max. The thinner topline and longer blade length makes it look less boxy and more inviting to hit. The feel is better too - the sound was more satisfying and the feel had more pleasure to it, although it was hard to distinguish exactly what was different.
The ball flight was similarly low, again a concern, but it was also consistent and true. Shots were difficult to curve, which will please the high handicapper this iron is aimed at that often sees his or her shots curving away from the flag. This iron doesn’t fly quite as far as the Rogue ST Max - we were averaging 170 yards and topping out at 172 yards - so it’s long but not excessively so. It’s hard to tell if this iron is more or less forgiving than its sister model or other irons within the game improvement category but it is certainly very playable - you have to make a seriously bad swing to lose out on enough distance or accuracy that resulted in a missed green.
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all product content here at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader find exactly what they are looking for. So whether it's the latest driver, irons, putter or laser rangefinder, Joel has his finger on the pulse keeping up to date with the latest releases in golf. He is also responsible for all content on irons and golf tech, including distance measuring devices and launch monitors.
During these enjoyable years he has had some money-can't-buy experiences, like interviewing Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy one-on-one and covering the 2010 Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 87 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 4.7.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: TaylorMade SIM2, 9°
Fairway wood: Titleist TSi3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: TaylorMade P770, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: Evnroll ER2V
Ball: 2021 Titleist Pro V1x
-
Tiger Woods Continues To Wear FootJoy Shoes At PGA Championship
As he did at Augusta National, Tiger Woods has arrived at Southern Hills wearing FootJoy shoes
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
DeChambeau Hopeful Of Making PGA Championship Return
The American hasn't written off playing in the second Major of the year just over a month after undergoing wrist surgery
By Mike Hall • Published
-
7 Big Names Missing The PGA Championship
Take a look at seven of the biggest names that will not feature at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills
By James Hibbitt • Published