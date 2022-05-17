Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Callaway Rogue ST Max OS Iron Review

Callaway’s Rogue ST Max OS iron is curious design. The OS stands for oversize and while there’s more offset and the blade length is slightly longer than its sister Rogue ST Max iron, the topline is considerably thinner. The lofts are also slightly weaker - the OS 7-iron measures 28.5° while on the standard Max iron it is 27.5°. This unusual set up is a little confusing for the golfer thinking about upgrading their game improvement irons but we were lucky enough to test both irons side by side on the range using the Full Swing Kit launch monitor to try and ascertain the differences in performance, if any, between the two models.

(Image credit: Howard Boylan)

While offset isn’t a feature this 4-handicapper looks for, we actually prefer the look of this iron versus the Rogue ST Max. The thinner topline and longer blade length makes it look less boxy and more inviting to hit. The feel is better too - the sound was more satisfying and the feel had more pleasure to it, although it was hard to distinguish exactly what was different.

(Image credit: Future)

The ball flight was similarly low, again a concern, but it was also consistent and true. Shots were difficult to curve, which will please the high handicapper this iron is aimed at that often sees his or her shots curving away from the flag. This iron doesn’t fly quite as far as the Rogue ST Max - we were averaging 170 yards and topping out at 172 yards - so it’s long but not excessively so. It’s hard to tell if this iron is more or less forgiving than its sister model or other irons within the game improvement category but it is certainly very playable - you have to make a seriously bad swing to lose out on enough distance or accuracy that resulted in a missed green.