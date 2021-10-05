In this Cobra King Tec hybrid review, Joel Tadman tests out the adjustable weight system to see which golfers it could help play better

Cobra King Tec Hybrid Review

The Radspeed hybrid was one of our favourite models of 2021 but if you want something that offers a little extra, Cobra has created the King Tec.

It doesn’t have sole rails like the Radpseed but it does have moveable weights – a rarity in most metalwoods today but especially on hybrids.

To pave the way for this adjustability system, Cobra has created a larger chassis. At address, the King Tec hybrid is large – bordering on fairway wood size – which undoubtedly inspires confidence but may look too bulky for some, most likely the better player. We really like the matte finish on the crown and the grey strip at the front helps with alignment.

The club arrived with a sticker on the face, which when removed left a sticky film behind that was laborious to get off – not a great start.

Thankfully, the hitting experience improved our mood. In the neutral weight setting (12g in the back centre position) the feel off the face is solid and powerful. It offers up a relatively tinny sound but catch one out the middle and you certainly know about it. The reward is a strong, towering flight that gently turns over from right to left. Distance wise, it was comparable with the Radspeed, which is no mean feat and it seemed to be one of the most forgiving hybrids we’ve tested in recent times.

We played around with the weights, specifically moving one of the heavier 12g weights to the toe and the other to the middle to attempt to create a straighter ball flight, and boy did it deliver.

By doing it, we essentially created a hybrid that couldn’t hit the ball left – a common complaint of hybrids, which became useful out on the course when trouble loomed down this side or when trying to attack a right-hand flag. The ball flight was straight or had a hint of fade. You could draw it if you really wanted to, but you had to work it. Of course, there is the option of additional draw bias should you need it.

Along with the adjustable loft + or – 1.5° , you’ve got arguably as much scope as any other hybrid bar perhaps the Titleist TSi3 to tune this club to perform exactly how you want it. With accuracy more important than distance for most golfers with this club, the ability to remove one side of the golf course is a welcome addition.

We like how the Baffler rails work through the ground on the Radspeed and they are missed here. The King Tec perhaps doesn’t feel quite as brisk and dirt does gather both in the weight screw holes and in the thin channel where the PWRShell face meets the rest of the head, which is fiddly to remove.

The Mitsubishi Chemical MMT 80 graphite hybrid shaft felt smooth and stable, perhaps a touch stiffer than we were expecting, helping to not miss left as much and produce a stronger flight into the wind.