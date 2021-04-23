The Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS

The original Bushnell Phantom was a brilliant entry-level GPS device, and whilst the new model retains its great simplicity, it has received numerous upgrades to enhance its appeal.

For many golfers, it’s just the crucial distances that matter. This is what you get with the Phantom 2, only it incorporates several new technologies to give golfers even more accurate yardages.

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS

Dynamic Green Mapping

It comes preloaded with 38,000 courses and up to six hazard yardages per hole.

One of the most significant new features is Dynamic Green Mapping, which provides front, centre and back distance measurements no matter which direction the user approaches the green.

Given how wayward we can all be at times, it’s a welcome feature, and one that will save golfers plenty of shots by helping with club selection.

Meanwhile, GreenView distances with moveable pin placements will a more precise yardage, so golfers can attack the pin with more confidence, something that will improve your proximity to the hole and help you to shoot lower scores.

Phantom 2 also integrates the Bushnell Golf Mobile App, which provides all course updates and additional course information, so golfers can be confident in their yardages.

Additional Upgrades

Bushnell has been quick to improve one or two other areas of the device, too.

The screen is slightly larger than its predecessor and because the text is 40 per cent larger, it’s easier to read, and should give users no problems even in bright sunlight.

The upgrade also sees the addition of a Bite magnetic cart mount and new Bite cradle, so it stays securely fixed.

Considering the size, Phantom 2 packs a big punch.

If you’re in search of a GPS device, but don’t want to be paying for a bunch of features that you’re unlikely to use, this device should definitely be on your shortlist.

Bushnell Phantom 2 GPS