Yonex Ezone Elite 4 Fairway Review

Having utilised its own premium graphite materials for 75 years, Yonex continues to impress with the release of the Ezone Elite 4 range for this year. The Ezone Elite 4 range is built for beginners and higher handicappers looking to maximize launch and distance. It features some of the same technology we have seen from Yonex in the past, while also refining aspects found on previous models to make this range perform for those it’s targeted towards.

That includes a premium Yonex shaft offering which is made upwards of 85 percent graphite. Despite coming as a regular flex shaft, the tip end has been stiffened slightly to promote stability and a high launch. I put the Yonex Ezone Elite 4 fairway through its paces by testing on the golf course as well as inside on a GCQuad Launch Monitor to see what performance golfers can expect.

One of the first things that strikes you when peeling off the headcover is the metallic blue glow on the crown. A lighter blue shine is centred by a darker blue perimeter which acts somewhat of an alignment aid alongside the two silver arrows above the face. This may not suit the eye of those looking for a more classic design, however for those wanting something a little different Yonex tick the box with this model.

The Yonex Ezone Elite 4 is the largest head profile made by the brand which features a new design where weight has been redistributed in order to create a lower centre of gravity, in turn promoting more stability and making it one of the most forgiving fairways we have tested. The Ezone Elite 4 fairway produced the kind of launch angle we’d expect to see out of a low CG forgiving head, on average 12.5° which translated into a high yet more floaty ball flight when on the course.

The diagonal groove pattern as seen on the face of recent Yonex fairways and hybrids remains present in the Ezone Elite 4 and is said to improve accuracy by more consistent spin rates over the standard horizontal grooves we are used to seeing. Testing inside, my data somewhat proved this was the case with the 15° model averaging 3347 rpm (revolutions of spin), however I'll never know if horizontal grooves would be better or worse. I did see the odd ball really climb up high but this is more likely due to the fact the shaft is considerably lighter and softer than one I would be fitted for. That said, it has enough stability built in for the majority of golfers.

The Yonex Ezone Elite 4 fairway certainly wasn’t the fastest model we have tested in recent months, however that isn’t necessarily what it’s designed for. This model will please exactly who Yonex is targeting - the golfer who doesn’t perhaps swing it overly fast and is looking for more height. The ease in promoting a high launch with decent spin will equate to more carry and distance, pleasing those who seek it, making it one of the best fairways for high-handicappers we have tested. The Ezone Elite 4’s soft yet powerful sensation off the face is a feeling synonymous with Japanese golf club manufacturers and was even pleasant on off-center hits.

Despite being a larger footprint, the Ezone Elite 4 sits fairly shallow, allowing it to glide through rough fairly easily and was useful in advancing the ball up par fives and into greens on longer par fours. Because of the height generated from this fairway metal, greens were easy to hold from distance making it an ideal club to use on longer par threes as well as in firm conditions.

The Yonex Ezone Elite 4 fairway will be available from the 1st March 2023 and will come to retail at £199, providing excellent value for money for golfers seeking performance on a budget.