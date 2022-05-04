Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade V3 Urethane Ball Review

There's a comprehensive range of TaylorMade balls to suit differing playing requirements. Their premium offerings; the TaylorMade TP5 and TaylorMade TP5X are favourites among the better and Tour players.

The V3 Urethane is aimed at players seeking a blend of distance and spin – tour calibre performance at a lower price point. The Tour Response is another TaylorMade offering that targets that mid-range market that is worth checking out.

Teeing off with the V3 Urethane at Gleneagles' Queen's Course (Image credit: Kenny Smith)

The V3's React Core has been designed to generate maximum velocity for explosive distance off the tee. At 70 compression, it also means a soft feel. Spin Mantle technology is supposed to deliver iron distance and control while the cast urethane cover helps with spin and durability.

On course, the V3 Urethane performed extremely well and we were impressed by pretty much every aspect of it.

With a full urethane cover, it has the look of a premium golf ball and the clear, simple graphics enhance the aesthetics.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

From the tee we felt it held its own against the premium balls with good feel, strong launch and excellent distance. It’s softer at 70 compression and there’s just a feeling it could spin up a little in the wind.

With iron play, control is excellent as is launch and feel. Into reasonably firm greens – the ball was holding even with mid-irons, when well struck.

Around and into the greens, spin levels are good although spin and feel are just a little behind the likes of TP5 and TP5X. But, nevertheless, it feels easy to control and to play a variety of short shots with confidence. On the surfaces the feel off the putter is excellent and, again, very much comparable with more expensive balls.

In summary – The TaylorMade V3 Urethane ball is an excellent middle range ball that delivers near premium performance from tee to green.