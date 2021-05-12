Jeremy Ellwood tries out the latest very low-compression Srixon UltiSoft Golf Ball to see how it performs off the tee and closer to the green

Srixon UltiSoft Golf Ball Review

The good news is that models like the Srixon UltiSoft golf ball are bringing much higher levels of all-round performance to the lower end of the ball market, which is great news for anyone reluctant to shell out for those expensive premium ball models.

Early on in our test session at Essendon Country Club we feared at first that it might actually be costing us more distance when we cut or sliced it than with a premium ball, but once we’d fully warmed up that proved not to be the case.

We carried on testing it side by side with a premium model and, to be honest, it was much harder to tell the difference than we had perhaps expected it to be, even though we are probably towards the upper end of the UltiSoft’s target low- to mid-swing speed market.

We felt it performed particularly well when we swung within ourselves rather than really going after it with the driver – no bad thing, and encouraging that we still got it out there a good distance when reining it in a little, with noticeable benefits to our dispersion pattern too. It would seem that the ultra-low-compression core really does what it sets out to do.

And what about the other end of the hole where we feel like we often make or save our score?

Again, we carried out some side-by-side testing with a premium model and if there was any difference, it was hard to detect, with the UltiSoft feeling more than soft enough to inspire confidence around the green.

Feel and sound off the putter were good too, and we would say there aren’t many better all-round performers at this price.

Having now used this ball for a number of rounds, we’ve been pretty impressed with its durability and scuff-resistance too despite its soft, thin cover. Well worth a try.