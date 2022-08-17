Piper Gold Golf Ball Review
In this review we put the Piper Gold ball through its paces on the course and on a launch monitor.
For those looking for a non-Tour, urethane-covered ball, the Piper Gold is worthy of consideration - especially if short game spin control is at the top of your list of priorities.
Very high short game spin and control
Eye-catching and useful black/gold alignment line
Lacking a little distance in the mid/long game
Feel was on the firmer end of the spectrum
The mid-priced golf ball sector has grown a lot over time with not only the bigger brands like Titleist (opens in new tab), Callaway, TaylorMade (opens in new tab) and Srixon offering balls between premium and value price points, but smaller brands like Sounder, OnCore, Cut and indeed Piper also make balls that can be described as mid-priced.
Founded in February of 2021 and headquartered in Atlanta, Piper Golf came to our attention recently when we tested the Blue (opens in new tab) and Black (opens in new tab) golf balls, with the latter in particular blowing away our US tester Chris Wallace (opens in new tab). Acknowledging this, we thought it right to test the top of the range Gold model.
The Gold has a four-piece construction that Piper says offers extreme distance, a higher ball flight and a high spin rate. Well it must be said our driver testing did reveal some interesting results off the back of those claims. Whilst the spin (2445 rpm) was a little higher than the average on our best mid price golf balls test, the ball flight was also lower (around 3 yards). So whilst the Piper Gold carried 13 yards less than the average, I would expect a good amount of roll on the ground, somewhat bridging the distance gap with some of the other models we tested alongside the Gold.
With the 7-iron, the spin I was getting was over 1000rpm higher than the average in our comprehensive test. Whilst I think that too little spin with the mid irons is probably a bigger problem, this did seem to affect my distances. The carry was around 10 yards shorter than the average. Of course, what I should gain from this is a bit of consistency when hitting into the greens and possibly the ability to shape my iron shots a little easier.
However, whilst the spin was little high in the mid irons, it was around the greens and playing short game shots that I really enjoyed it. The 50 yard wedge shots I hit averaged 7703 rpm of spin which was really impressive and as a result I felt like I had a lot of control around the greens. Frankly, chip and pitch shots were checking up exactly as I'd expect from a tour ball.
On the green the ball offered a firm feel, certainly to a greater degree when compared to the TaylorMade Tour Response (opens in new tab) or Wilson Triad (opens in new tab) models. This may well be an important factor for some golfers but I don't think it would put me off using the Gold, especially in those winter months when the firmness might be beneficial.
As far as durability goes, it was clear that well struck wedge shots were scuffing up the cover. Perhaps not as much as some in this sector but we would probably recommend going for the Titleist Tour Speed (opens in new tab) if durability is a big factor for you.
For me, the Piper Gold was at its best when playing shots around the green. The high levels of spin control will be exactly what many people shopping in this category will be after, although there is a degree of compromise when it comes to the performance in the mid and long game. For $35 per dozen, this is a worthy inclusion in our best mid price golf balls (opens in new tab) guide, especially for those after something a little different to provide high levels of short game spin.
In his current role, Neil is responsible for testing drivers and golf balls. Having been a part of the Golf Monthly team for over 15 years and playing off a handicap of 3, he has the experience to compare performance between models, brands and generations. For 2022 he thinks the main trend in drivers is: "In a word, consistency. Whilst all the brands are talking about ball speed (and the new drivers are certainly long), my biggest finding has been how much more consistent the ball flights are. Mishits don't seem to be causing the same level of drop-off or increase in the spin numbers. This means that more shots seem to be flying the way you want them to!" As far as golf balls are concerned the biggest development is in the, "three piece, non-Tour, urethane-covered section. For regular golfers, these models offer superb performance at both ends of the bag without denting your wallet quite as much as the premium Tour-played options."
Originally working with the best coaches in the UK to produce instruction content, he is now the brand's Digital Editor and covers everything from Tour player interviews to gear reviews. In his time at Golf Monthly, he has covered equipment launches that date back well over a decade. He clearly remembers the launch of the Callaway and Nike square drivers as well as the white TaylorMade driver families, such as the RocketBallz! If you take a look at the Golf Monthly YouTube channel, you'll see his equipment videos dating back over a decade! He has also conducted 'What's In The Bag' interviews with many of the game's best players like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm. Over the years, Neil has tested a vast array of products in each category and at drastically different price-points.
Neil is currently playing: Driver: TaylorMade Stealth Plus Fairway Wood: Titleist TSi2 Hybrid: Titleist TS3 Irons (4-9): Mizuno JPX 919 Forged Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 46˚, 50˚, 54˚, 60˚ Putter: Odyssey Triple Track Ten Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
