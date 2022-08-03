Piper Blue Golf Ball Review
The Piper Blue is another impressive golf ball option from Piper Golf, which has only been existence for a little over a year. Despite its firmer feel, the Blue excels in terms of control from 100 yards and in and offers impressive durability, a combination that makes it one of the better values in the golf ball market at its price point.
Piper Blue Golf Ball Review
Of the products I’ve tested thus far in 2022, one that definitely surprised and impressed me was the Piper Black golf ball, which I found to be a great match for my game. Piper is new to the golf ball market, having been founded in April of 2021, but its products have been well-received in a short period of time. Another option in the current Piper lineup is the Blue golf ball, which I also recently had the chance to test.
The Piper Blue is a unique offering, as it’s a three-piece golf ball that utilizes a Suryln cover, a material more typically found in the covers of two-piece “budget” balls. That said, Piper touts “Tour-quality” performance from its Blue golf ball and recommends it for low- and mid-handicappers who swing a driver between 90-105 mph and hit a 7-iron more than 150 yards, demographics that I fall into.
I conducted testing at the short game area of my club and also played a couple of full rounds with the Piper Blue. Additionally, I compared it on the golf course to the Piper Black to see how it would fare against one of the better balls I’ve tried this year, and there were some distinct differences between the two.
Most notable was the feel of the two balls, which was somewhat to be expected. The Piper Black has a urethane cover and definitely felt softer and offered more muted acoustics when compared to the Blue, which offered not only a firmer feel but also a more noticeable click at impact through the bag.
That said, I was surprised to find that while the Piper Blue felt significantly firmer, from a spin standpoint it performed every bit as well as the Black around the greens and when hitting short wedge shots. I also found ample stopping power on full approach shots, even when playing from the rough.
The other major difference I saw between the Blue and the Black was trajectory. I hit the Blue quite a bit higher on full shots, which was especially noticeable with the driver. For me, that led to a fairly consistent distance disparity off the tee, as the mid-launching Black was typically about 5-7 yards longer. I did, however, find the Piper Blue to be more accurate with the driver, a result of less curvature, and iron distances were similar.
An area in which the Blue and the Black compared favorably was durability, as both golf balls were excellent in that regard. After significant use, the Piper Blue held up extremely well in terms of its cover and color. Additionally, I really liked the vibrant blue and black alignment stripes on the Blue as a helpful visual aid for lining up putts.
Overall, the Blue performed quite well and I was once again impressed by the product that Piper had delivered. It should be noted that the Piper Blue recently increased in price from $24.99 to $28.99, but in terms of the performance it provides and its durability, it’s still one of the best golf balls that can be had for a relatively cheap price.
Personally, I would still lean toward the Piper Black given the extra distance I gained off the tee in testing, as well as its softer feel. It’s also $6 more per dozen having also undergone a price increase, which is certainly food for thought. But for golfers who are trying to find a more affordable ball that will deliver a high level of spin and control around the greens, the Blue is definitely worth a try, as is Piper Golf.
Chris joined Golf Monthly in February of 2022, becoming the organization’s first full-time staff writer in the United States. In his role at Golf Monthly, Chris reviews a broad spectrum of golf equipment, ranging from the latest in golf clubs to what’s new in the world of golf technology. His vast experience in the game allows him to look beyond the marketing hype to judge the merits of the latest equipment for golfers of all ability levels. As for the trend in golf equipment that Chris has been most impressed with in recent years, the Players Distance Iron category would earn that distinction, as golfers now have far better options for irons that provide the assistance that so many need in terms of distance and forgiveness without forcing them to sacrifice look and feel.
On a personal level, Chris played college golf and was a three-year letterwinner and two-year captain at Lynchburg College in Virginia and later spent two years as the assistant golf coach at the University of Virginia. The vast majority of his professional career, however, has been spent as a sports writer and editor. In the early phases of his career, he covered college football, college basketball, and golf for different newspapers and websites before turning his attention solely to golf in 2011. Over the course of the past decade, Chris managed the Instruction Blog for GolfChannel.com and more recently created equipment-related content for TGW.com and 2ndSwing.com.
An avid player, Chris currently maintains a handicap index of 2.4 and has a career-low round of 66, which he has shot on three occasions. He lives about 20 miles north of Atlanta in Roswell, Georgia, with his wife, Stacey, and is a member at Atlanta National Golf Club.
Chris is currently playing:
Driver: Callaway Epic Sub Zero, 10.5*
Fairway wood: TaylorMade M3, 17*
Hybrid: Callaway Apex UW, 19*
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 Forged, 4-PW
Gap wedge: Cleveland RTX 4, 50*
Sand wedge: Titleist Vokey SM6, 56M
Lob wedge: Titleist Vokey SM8, 60L
Putter: SeeMore Nashville Z3C
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
