Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Piper Blue Golf Ball deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) $28.99 (opens in new tab) View (opens in new tab)

Piper Blue Golf Ball Review

Of the products I’ve tested thus far in 2022, one that definitely surprised and impressed me was the Piper Black golf ball, which I found to be a great match for my game. Piper is new to the golf ball market, having been founded in April of 2021, but its products have been well-received in a short period of time. Another option in the current Piper lineup is the Blue golf ball, which I also recently had the chance to test.

The Piper Blue is a unique offering, as it’s a three-piece golf ball that utilizes a Suryln cover, a material more typically found in the covers of two-piece “budget” balls. That said, Piper touts “Tour-quality” performance from its Blue golf ball and recommends it for low- and mid-handicappers who swing a driver between 90-105 mph and hit a 7-iron more than 150 yards, demographics that I fall into.

I conducted testing at the short game area of my club and also played a couple of full rounds with the Piper Blue. Additionally, I compared it on the golf course to the Piper Black to see how it would fare against one of the better balls I’ve tried this year, and there were some distinct differences between the two.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Most notable was the feel of the two balls, which was somewhat to be expected. The Piper Black has a urethane cover and definitely felt softer and offered more muted acoustics when compared to the Blue, which offered not only a firmer feel but also a more noticeable click at impact through the bag.

That said, I was surprised to find that while the Piper Blue felt significantly firmer, from a spin standpoint it performed every bit as well as the Black around the greens and when hitting short wedge shots. I also found ample stopping power on full approach shots, even when playing from the rough.

The other major difference I saw between the Blue and the Black was trajectory. I hit the Blue quite a bit higher on full shots, which was especially noticeable with the driver. For me, that led to a fairly consistent distance disparity off the tee, as the mid-launching Black was typically about 5-7 yards longer. I did, however, find the Piper Blue to be more accurate with the driver, a result of less curvature, and iron distances were similar.

(Image credit: Golf Monthly)

An area in which the Blue and the Black compared favorably was durability, as both golf balls were excellent in that regard. After significant use, the Piper Blue held up extremely well in terms of its cover and color. Additionally, I really liked the vibrant blue and black alignment stripes on the Blue as a helpful visual aid for lining up putts.

Overall, the Blue performed quite well and I was once again impressed by the product that Piper had delivered. It should be noted that the Piper Blue recently increased in price from $24.99 to $28.99, but in terms of the performance it provides and its durability, it’s still one of the best golf balls that can be had for a relatively cheap price.

Personally, I would still lean toward the Piper Black given the extra distance I gained off the tee in testing, as well as its softer feel. It’s also $6 more per dozen having also undergone a price increase, which is certainly food for thought. But for golfers who are trying to find a more affordable ball that will deliver a high level of spin and control around the greens, the Blue is definitely worth a try, as is Piper Golf.