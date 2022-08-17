TaylorMade Kalea Premier Spider Mini Women's Putter Review
The new and improved Spider Mini putter is part of the fantastic Kalea Premier line of ladies clubs for 2022
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
A beautifully-designed ladies putter that perfectly compliments the brand new TaylorMade Kalea Premier line. We love how the aesthetics match this set and the extra mile that TaylorMade has gone to ensure that the putter in this line is just perfect for our stroke. The performance was brilliant.
-
+
Easy alignment
-
+
Very consistent on the greens
-
+
Improved our lag putting
-
-
More length options needed
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
TaylorMade Kalea Premier Spider Mini Women's Putter Review
TaylorMade has put an awful lot of time and investment into designing a brand new Kalea Premier line of clubs for ladies and the Spider Mini putter is the perfect choice for this truly premium set of women's golf clubs (opens in new tab).
It has beautiful aesthetics featuring the same eye-catching coloring from the Kalea Premier women's set (opens in new tab), including a royal blue sole and pretty tail pocket accents in honeycomb yellow. It's footprint is 15% smaller than the standard Spider putter, which means there's very little compromise in the stability and forgiveness of the head. It sits very flat and flush to the green and this really encouraged me to make a smooth, pendulum rocking action with my arms. It makes perfect sense to go with a mallet-putter style (opens in new tab) head because they are easier to use and the beauty of the Spider Mini is that is bridges the gap between mallet and blade due to its small size, so if you've always used a more traditional straight blade putter and are interested in giving the mallet-style a go this is the ideal compromise.
A simple long white sight line on the crown makes alignment easy and obvious, especially when paired with the new TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe ball as you can see below.
Performance is not just limited to the aesthetics though as TaylorMade has thought about little details to help elevate this putter. The Spider Mini is fitted with a specially-designed graphite shaft that weighs just 70kg and has low torque to help the club head resist twisting, which is especially helpful if you are prone to a little bit of a 'yip' action on short putts. Although the overall club weight is lighter, the balance of weight and stability in the head feels great.
However while I'm happy to see that the shaft length (33") is shorter than the standard male counterpart I'd still like to see a couple more length options available to cater for taller or shorter ladies like me, who end up having to compromise and grip up or or down the shaft.
From a feel perspective the Spider Mini really performed well. The putter was very responsive thanks to TaylorMade's Pure Roll putter face which features on most of the brand's best putters (opens in new tab). The deep grooves really grip the ball, imparting topspin so that you get a very consistent and true forward roll out across even the most uneven putting surface. This will really maximize your chances of lagging putts just the right distance, helping to eliminate the major cause of three-putts.
The piece-de-resistance is a chunky Super Stroke putter grip (opens in new tab) that gives you lots of options on how to hold it. I like to run the straight edge through the centre (lifeline) of my left palm as it gives me a very 'locked in' feeling, taking any unwanted hand action out of my stroke, allowing me to simply rock the putter back and forth from my shoulders freely. The flat front edge really helped me to get my hands level and aim the putter head accurately. But the benefit of the Super Stroke is it will cater to a variety of putter grips as well.
Overall this Kalea Premier putter performed very well indeed, which is no surprise to me given how the driver (opens in new tab) and irons (opens in new tab) from the range also performed during testing. The putter looks great and feels very responsive, while TaylorMade has also really thought about the little details as well, such as the slightly lighter shaft. A few more shaft length options would be ideal for taller or shorter players, but this is only a minor complaint. As such, we are happy to say this is one of the best women's putters (opens in new tab) on the market right now.
Carly Frost is one of the golf industry’s best-known female writers, having worked for golf magazines for over 20 years. As a consistent three-handicapper who plays competitive club golf at Parkstone and the Isle of Purbeck courses in Dorset every week, Carly is well-versed in what lady golfers love. Her passion for golf and skill at writing combine to give her an unbeatable insight into the ladies game.
Carly’s role at Golf Monthly is to help deliver thorough and accurate ladies equipment reviews, buying advice and comparisons to help you find exactly what you are looking for. So whether it’s the latest driver, set of irons, golf ball, pair of shoes or even an outfit, Carly will help you decide what to buy.
Over the years Carly has been fortunate to play some of the greatest courses in the world. Her view ‘from the ladies tee’ is invaluable. She ranks Sea Island, Georgia, USA, where she met her husband, world-renowned golf coach Dan Frost, among her favourite golf resorts. Their aptly-named eight-year-old son Hogan is already hitting the ball as far as Mum and will undoubtedly be a name to watch out for in the future.
Carly is a keen competitor and her list of golfing achievements are vast. She is a former winner of the South West of England Ladies Intermediate Championship, a three-time winner of the European Media Masters and she once beat an entire start-sheet of men to the title of Times Corporate World Golf Champion. She has played for both the Dorset and Surrey County Ladies first teams and is known for her excellent track record at matchplay.
Carly holds the ladies course record (68) at her home club Parkstone and her lowest competition round (seven-under-par 65) was carded in the pro-am of the Irish Ladies Open at Killeen Castle, playing alongside Solheim Cup superstar Anna Nordqvist. Although her current handicap index has crept up to 3.7 since Covid she has her sights firmly set on achieving that elusive scratch handicap and hopefully playing for her country when she’s 50.
Carly’s current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Epic Max, 10.5°
Fairway wood: TaylorMade SIM2, 15°
Hybrids: Titleist TS2, 19°, 21°, 24°
Irons: Mizuno JPX900, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX, 52°, 56° and 58°
Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura X5
Ball: 2021 Callaway Ladies SuperSoft
-
Patrick Reed Files $750m Lawsuit Against Brandel Chamblee And Golf Channel
The former Masters champion has lodged a 30-page Complaint against Brandel Chamblee and the Golf Channel
By James Hibbitt • Published
-
Data Reveals World Handicap System Is Levelling Playing Field
Golf Monthly has obtained data from HowDidiDo that shows the World Handicap System is working effectively to make competition fairer.
By Fergus Bisset • Published
-
Cameron Smith Buys Fan Upgraded Phone After Wayward Tee Shot
Smith made good on a promise to replace a fan's broken phone after his drive hit it at the FedEx St. Jude Championship
By Mike Hall • Published