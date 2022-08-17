Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

TaylorMade Kalea Premier Spider Mini Women's Putter Review

TaylorMade has put an awful lot of time and investment into designing a brand new Kalea Premier line of clubs for ladies and the Spider Mini putter is the perfect choice for this truly premium set of women's golf clubs (opens in new tab).

It has beautiful aesthetics featuring the same eye-catching coloring from the Kalea Premier women's set (opens in new tab), including a royal blue sole and pretty tail pocket accents in honeycomb yellow. It's footprint is 15% smaller than the standard Spider putter, which means there's very little compromise in the stability and forgiveness of the head. It sits very flat and flush to the green and this really encouraged me to make a smooth, pendulum rocking action with my arms. It makes perfect sense to go with a mallet-putter style (opens in new tab) head because they are easier to use and the beauty of the Spider Mini is that is bridges the gap between mallet and blade due to its small size, so if you've always used a more traditional straight blade putter and are interested in giving the mallet-style a go this is the ideal compromise.

A simple long white sight line on the crown makes alignment easy and obvious, especially when paired with the new TaylorMade Tour Response Stripe ball as you can see below.

Performance is not just limited to the aesthetics though as TaylorMade has thought about little details to help elevate this putter. The Spider Mini is fitted with a specially-designed graphite shaft that weighs just 70kg and has low torque to help the club head resist twisting, which is especially helpful if you are prone to a little bit of a 'yip' action on short putts. Although the overall club weight is lighter, the balance of weight and stability in the head feels great.

However while I'm happy to see that the shaft length (33") is shorter than the standard male counterpart I'd still like to see a couple more length options available to cater for taller or shorter ladies like me, who end up having to compromise and grip up or or down the shaft.

From a feel perspective the Spider Mini really performed well. The putter was very responsive thanks to TaylorMade's Pure Roll putter face which features on most of the brand's best putters (opens in new tab). The deep grooves really grip the ball, imparting topspin so that you get a very consistent and true forward roll out across even the most uneven putting surface. This will really maximize your chances of lagging putts just the right distance, helping to eliminate the major cause of three-putts.

The piece-de-resistance is a chunky Super Stroke putter grip (opens in new tab) that gives you lots of options on how to hold it. I like to run the straight edge through the centre (lifeline) of my left palm as it gives me a very 'locked in' feeling, taking any unwanted hand action out of my stroke, allowing me to simply rock the putter back and forth from my shoulders freely. The flat front edge really helped me to get my hands level and aim the putter head accurately. But the benefit of the Super Stroke is it will cater to a variety of putter grips as well.

Overall this Kalea Premier putter performed very well indeed, which is no surprise to me given how the driver (opens in new tab) and irons (opens in new tab) from the range also performed during testing. The putter looks great and feels very responsive, while TaylorMade has also really thought about the little details as well, such as the slightly lighter shaft. A few more shaft length options would be ideal for taller or shorter players, but this is only a minor complaint. As such, we are happy to say this is one of the best women's putters (opens in new tab) on the market right now.