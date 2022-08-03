IZZO Ultra-Lite Cart Bag Review

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Sometimes simple is best, which is how we would describe the IZZO Ultra-Lite Cart Bag. It doesn't try to be all things for every golfer. It's not a hybrid; it's simply designed to be used with a cart, whether it's a powered cart or push cart (trolley). That's its best use.

But the bonus with the IZZO Ultra-Lite is that unlike most cart bags, this one, as the name says, is exceptionally light. In fact, at 3.8 pounds, it weighs less than many carry bags and certainly lighter than most hybrid bags. Of course, with all the storage space it has, it can get quite heavy if you fill up the six large pockets on the bag. But that's the case with most golf bags. Put in two dozen golf balls, for example, along with a big bottle of sunscreen, a rangefinder, extra towels, and a bunch of outerwear, and it'll be a little more difficult to get in and out of the trunk of your car. But if you don't overload this bag, it's easier to transport than most cart bags. And even if you want to fill up this bag, well, you're not carrying it, so knock yourself out; there's plenty of room in this IZZO bag.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

We should mention here, though, that it's not impossible to use this IZZO cart bag as a carry bag. In fact, you've got a caddie who is double bagging (yours and another player's), they might prefer the single strap. But for golfers who carry their own, there are much better choices.

What makes the IZZO Ultra-Lite stand out is the combination of three factors -- light weight, lots of storage space and price. The pockets are all large. A big valuables pouch has plenty of room for keys, wallet and anything else you want to protect. The large side pocket has ample room for a jacket, pullover, vest and an entire rain suit. The ball pocket is so big that even golfers who lose a ball or more each hole can carry enough ammunition to make it through the round.

There's another large pocket on the other side of the bag. The smaller pocket above the ball pocket does not have a magnetic fastener, which we love for rangefinders because of its easy access (especially important if you're walking). But for about $150 retail, you can't expect a lot of bells and whistles.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

It also has a 14-way divider, which means each club gets its own space. That's a feature you see on a lot of cart bags, and it's certainly a personal preference. For me, it takes a little more time to find each individual slot during the course of a round, so it can be a bit cumbersome. But the clubs do slide in and out easier when each of them have their own slot.

There's no big towel clip or velcro for golf gloves either. This is a no-frills bag, but it has pretty much everything you need at a fair price.

(Image credit: Mike Bailey)

Best of all, the IZZO Ultra-Lite sits really well on a push cart or a powered cart, which is what it was designed for. And the fact that the strap rests behind the bag means no matter if you're riding or using a push cart, the strap is never in the way, and you always have easy access to the pockets. And as inexpensive as it is, if your everyday bag is a stand bag for carrying, this is a very affordable second bag just for carts.