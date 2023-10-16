Predict The Top Three Finishers at The ZOZO Championship and Win $10,000

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

This week's ZOZO Championship provides you with another chance to win $10,000 in the free-to-play Oddschecker x Golf Monthly game.

Just last week one player was one pick away from winning $10,000 having predicted two of the top three right, and now it's your turn to try and win big.

With a reduced 78-man field, the pool of players is smaller than usual, and therefore there is less to consider when looking to predict 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place at the ZOZO Championship.

Enter this free-to-play $10,000 game through the widget below and predict the top three finishers at this week's ZOZO Championship, in order to win the big prize!

There is not much golf left to play on the PGA Tour in 2023, so enter this free-to-play $10,000 Golf Monthly x Oddschecker game now, for a shot at winning big on golf before the year is out.

How to Play the $10,000 ZOZO Championship Free-to-Play Game With Golf Monthly and Oddschecker

Here are the steps you need to follow to enter this $10,000 ZOZO Championship game for free!

1) Use the widget tool above to pick the top three finishers in order (1st through 3rd)

2) Enter your email address when prompted

3) Check your inbox and follow the steps provided to sign up for an Oddschecker account

4) You’re in! Good luck with your selections.

Three Surprise Players Who Can Win the ZOZO Championship

Sure, we could sit here and tell you that Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Hideki Matsuyama are all going to be in the mix at the ZOZO Championship, but you don't really need our help for that.

Instead, here are three names further down the board, who could contend at the ZOZO Championship this week:

Sungjae Im - Unsurprisingly near the top of the board, Sungjae Im has found his game of late, and after winning Gold for South Korea at the Asian Games with Si Woo Kim, he now avoids military service. The pressure is now off in that respect and he can focus on his golf. Last week, Im warmed up with a 2nd place finish in Korea and now returns to a course where he finished 3rd in 2019, behind Tiger Woods.

Ryo Hisatsune - This Japanese star is plying his trade on the DP World Tour, where he won for the first time on his last start. Hisatsune then flew home to Japan last week to play in the Japan Open, finishing 45th, but starting much faster, sitting 6th after round one. He finished 12th in this event last year and was 8th going into Sunday, so with his new-found confidence as a winner on the DP World Tour, this young home favorite can go well here.

Sahith Theegala - Sahith Theegala won the Fortinet Championship to kick off this Fall Swing with his first PGA Tour win in convincing fashion. He now returns to a course where he finished 5th last year, and if he is the player that many believe he can be, his second win might not be too far behind. A confident and well-rested Theegala can contend here this week in Japan.

ZOZO Championship Predictions

Here is our top three for the 2023 ZOZO Championship

1) Xander Schauffele

2) Sungjae Im

3) Sahith Theegala

Terms and Conditions for the $10,000 ZOZO Championship Oddschecker Game

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.