PGA Tour Free-to-Play Game: Pick the Top 5 at the Wyndham Championship and Win $10,000

Brian Harman's six-shot victory wasn't enough at the Open Championship, so Lee Hodges went one better and won by seven at the 3M Open last week. If you had Lee Hodges as your winner - congratulations! Not only would you have won on your bet, but you would also have been in the prime position to win the Free-to-Play $10,000 PGA Tour game, in association with Oddschecker.

Justin Thomas needs to win to get into the FedEx Cup playoffs, and he will be joined by fellow major champions, Hideki Matsuyama, Shane Lowry, Adam Scott, and Gary Woodland, in a stacked Wyndham Championship field. Will any of these five make your top 5 at the Wyndham?

Oddschecker and Golf Monthly are looking to give away $10,000 again this week, so sign up for the Wyndham Championship free-to-play game, to have a shot at winning!

Defending champion, Tom Kim has had to withdraw from this event before the tournament started, due to his ankle injury suffered at The Open Championship.

Topping the market this week will be Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry. These four players are all looking for their first wins in 2023 and now is the time to do it, in the last regular season event.

Thomas is certainly not in winning form right now, but can he perform heroics with his back against the wall, and win this week, to make Zach Johnson's Ryder Cup decision easier?

2022 Wyndham Championship Top 5

Last year, Tom Kim won this event, ahead of John Huh and Sungjae Im in 2nd place.

America's, Ben Griffin finished alone in 4th, and then there were three players that finished in a tie for 5th - Max McGreevy, Taylor Moore, and Russell Henley.

With a slightly stronger renewal this year, there may not be as many names like Max McGreevy or John Huh finishing inside the top 5 this week, but keep an eye for the odd player that could surprise here.

Wynhdham Championship Picks: Five Players to Finish in the Top 5

If you are looking for inspiration, here are five players we have picked out to finish inside the top 5 this week.

J.T. Poston - J.T. Poston is on a bit of a heater right now, with form reading 6-6-41-2. That is three top 6 finishes in his last four starts, and whilst he was some way off Lee Hodges last week, it was good to see him as 'best of the rest' ahead of this week.

Poston is a former winner of this event, so will come into the 2023 Wyndham Championship with plenty of confidence.

Sungjae Im - Sungjae Im has played the Wyndham Championship four times, making all four cuts, with a best finish of T2 coming last year, behind Tom Kim. From a course form angle, he looks to be the most obvious choice at the top of the market, having posted three top 9 finishes here.

Russell Henley - Russell Henley is one of the best ball-strikers on Tour at the moment, and he now returns to a course where he has finished 5th, 7th, and 9th in his last three starts.

Ben Griffin - You are going to need at least one rogue option in the top 5 at the Wyndham Championship this week, and Griffin is a clear candidate. Griffin finished 4th here last year and has finished 33rd or better in three of his last four starts, including a 20th last week at the 3M Open.

Si Woo Kim - Forever unpredictable, it is tough to know what Si Woo Kim is going to do week in, week out, but one thing we do know is he likes to repeat form on certain courses. Kim is a former winner of this event and has also posted three more top 5 finishes here in his seven starts. Kim is a boom-or-bust play, as he has either finished in the top 5, or missed the weekend here - nothing in between.

Wyndham Championship Free-to-Play Game Terms & Conditions

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the US, full terms and conditions can be found here.

If you are entering this free-to-play game in the UK, full terms and conditions can be found here.