Olympic Golf Women’s Tee Times – Final Round

As the Women’s Olympic golf competition moves into the final round, three separate groups of medal hopefuls will play together to determine who is standing on the podium at the end of the event.

World No.1 Nelly Korda is currently leading at the Tokyo Olympics by three shots over India’s Aditi Ashok, after scoring 15-under in the opening three rounds.

She goes off at 1:18am GMT (8:18pm ET) with Ashok (-12) and 2016 silver medallist Lydia Ko, who is ten-under along with three other players.

Those three players include Australia’s Hannah Green, Japan’s Mone Inami, and Denmark’s Emily Kristine Pedersen, who will tee off slightly earlier at 1:06am GMT (8:06pm ET).

Day one leader Madelene Sagstrom from Sweden will tee off 12 minutes before that, alongside Japan’s Nasa Hataoka and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen, who played with Korda and Ashok in the top group in round three.

The opening three rounds were largely affected by the high forecast temperatures, but heavy rains are predicted for the final day due to an incoming storm to Japan.

As a result, tee times for the final round, just like the third round, will begin from both the first and tenth tees in order to hopefully miss any potential downpours.

Players nearer the top of the leaderboard will start from the first tee, while the bottom half will start from the tenth.

Should the stormy weather leave the course unplayable, then the final round could move to Sunday, or even end the tournament as a 54-hole event.

Olympic Women’s Golf Tee Times – Final Round

*Times BST/ET

11:30pm/6:30pm (Tee 1): Daniela Darquea (ECU), Bianca Pagdanganan (PHI), Carlota Ciganda (ESP)

11:35pm/6:35pm (Tee 10): Patty Tavatanakit (THA), Maria Fassi (MEX), Jessica Korda (USA)

11:42pm/6:42pm (Tee 1): Inbee Park (KOR), Klara Spilkova (CZE), Lee Min (TPE)

11:47pm/6:47pm (Tee 10): Jodi Ewart Shadoff (GBR), Manon de Roey (BEL), Minjee Lee (AUS)

11:54pm/6:54pm (Tee 1): Perrine Delacour (FRA), Yuka Saso (PHI), Wei-Ling Hsu (TPE)

11:59pm/6:59pm (Tee 10): Gaby Lopez (MEX), Lexi Thompson (USA), Danielle Kang (USA)

12:06am/7:06pm (Tee 1): Hyo Joo Kim (KOR), Caroline Masson (GER), Anna Nordqvist (SWE)

12:11am/7:11pm(Tee 10): Celine Boutier (FRA), Brooke Henderson (CAN), Sophia Popov (GER)

12:18am/7:18pm (Tee 1): Albane Valenzuela (SUI), Sanna Nuutinen (FIN), Leona Maguire (IRL)

12:23am/7:23pm (Tee 10): Ariya Jutanugarn (THA), Alena Sharp (CAN), Pia Babnik (SLO)

12:30am/7:30pm (Tee 1): Sei Young Kim (KOR), Jin Young Ko (KOR), Xiyu Lin (CHN)

12:35am/7:35pm (Tee 10): Giulia Molinaro (ITA), Maha Haddioui (MOR), Kim Metraux (SUI)

12:42am/7:42pm (Tee 1): Matilda Castren (FIN), Shanshan Feng (CHN), Stephanie Meadow (IRL),

12:47am/7:47pm (Tee 10): Azahara Munoz (ESP), Kelly Tan (MAS), Diksha Dagar (IND)

12:54am/7:54pm (Tee 1): Nasa Hataoka (JPN), Madelene Sagstrom (SWE), Nanna Koerstz Madsen (DEN)

12:59am/7:59pm (Tee 10): Tiffany Chan (HKG), Mariajo Uribe (COL), Maria Torres (PUR)

1:06am/8:06pm (Tee 1): Hannah Green (AUS), Emily Kristine Pedersen (DEN), Mone Inami (JPN)

1:11am/8:11am (Tee 10): Anne van Dam (NED), Christine Wolff (AUT), Magdalena Simmermacher (ARG)

1:18am/8:18pm (Tee 1): Nelly Korda (USA), Aditi Ashok (IND), Lydia Ko (NZL)

1:23am/8:23pm (Tee 10): Mel Reid (GBR), Lucrezia Colombotto Rosso (ITA), Tonje Daffinrud (NOR)