Nelly Korda Shoots 62 To Take Four-Shot Olympic Lead

Nelly Korda has taken a four-shot lead in the Olympic Women’s golf competition, after posting a sublime 62 in the second-round at Kasumigaseki Country Club.

The World No.1 had the chance to complete the second 59 in the history of the professional women’s game heading into the final hole – achieved only by the legendary Annika Sorenstam back in 2001 – though she unfortunately squandered it with a double-bogey instead.

Despite that, Korda’s score included nine birdies and an eagle, leaving her four shots clear at the top of the standings with a 13-under total at the halfway point of the women’s competition.

“I was like, oh, cool, I have a pretty good lead going into 18,” said Korda.

“But unfortunate that double on 18, but that’s golf and that’s just how it goes sometimes.

“I had a really good stretch of holes, I think I was like 4-under or 5-under through four holes at one point on the back – or on the front.

“On the front I was definitely hitting it better and on the back, I wasn’t hitting it as well but making the longer putts.”

The American came into the 18th needing a birdie to score a the magic number, but a tee shot into the right rough left her playing catch-up on the hole, and dropped two shots after going on to find a bunker.

Danish duo Nanna Koerstz Madsen & Emily Kristine Pedersen are both sitting in T2 alongside Aditi Ashok, all nine-under for the first two rounds.

Team Denmark have so far made 14 birdies and two eagles at the Tokyo Olympics, while Ashok has hit just one bogey all tournament.

Madelene Sagstrom, the leader from the first-round, is still in the mix after hitting 68 to go eight-under.

The heat, like the opening day, once again proved unbearable for all involved, with Korda even claiming her technique got sloppy in the sun, but her putting managed to save her on several holes.

Temperatures reached a week-high of 43C/109F, which is also expected for Friday as tee times for the third-round will be off the first and tenth tees from 7:30-9:23am (JST).

The final day of the competition is still planned for Saturday weather permitting, however if the stormy weather leaves the course unplayable then that could move to Sunday, or even end the tournament as a 54-hole event.