Nelly Korda claimed Team USA's second gold medal in the golf as the 23-year-old secured a one-shot victory over Japan's Mone Inami and New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

Nelly Korda Wins Tense Olympic Gold Medal

Six days after fellow countryman Xander Schauffele’s triumph at Kasumigaseki Country Club, Korda would make it a double for Team USA.

The 23-year-old has been in superb form of late, claiming three titles already this season, including her first Major at the Women’s PGA Championship.

Starting the final round three shots clear of the field, she would birdie the opening hole to extend the lead to four, with her nearest challenger, Lydia Ko, making four consecutive birdies to cut the deficit.

With Ko putting pressure on the American, Korda would make a scrappy double bogey at the par-3 7th, needing three attempts to chip over a ledge, her advantage was soon wiped out.

The 23-year-old recovered brilliantly though, with three consecutive birdies at the 8th, 9th and 10th regaining a three shot advantage to Ko.

As Korda manufactured her advantage, another challenger was soon emerging in the form of Japan’s Mone Inami, with the home country favourite making four birdies on the bounce to move into a share of the lead.

Another birdie followed for the 22-year-old at the par-4 17th, with Inami still keeping in reach of her competitor.

Playing the 18th, the Japanese star would rue a costly bogey, setting the clubhouse target at 16-under-par.

With a one shot lead with only the last to play, Korda would need to wait a little longer for her gold medal, with a rain delay of around half an hour forcing the players off the course.

As the pair returned to the tough finishing hole, Korda would hold her nerve, securing the par she needed for Team USA’s second gold medal in the golf.

In the battle for the silver and bronze medal places, Inami would defeat Ko in a playoff to secure the silver.

Ko, who finished in the silver medal position at the 2016 games, would miss her short par putt to claim the bronze medal.