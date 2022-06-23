'You're Welcome' - LIV Golf Player On PGA Tour Purse Increases

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Talor Gooch has posted a cheeky response to news that purses on the PGA Tour will be raised in response to the threat from LIV Golf.

The 30-year-old, who has left the PGA Tour to join the new Saudi-backed Series, quoted the news alongside a GIF of wrestler Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson that said ‘You’re Welcome’, insinuating that had he and a number of his colleagues not jumped ship, then the prizepools on the PGA Tour would have remained as they were.

Tour commissioner Jay Monahan has this week written to all members outlining proposed changes from next year, including big jumps in prize money in certain events. The prize increases, starting in 2023, total $54million, and can be seen as a direct response to the big money on offer in the LIV Golf Series. Each of the first seven LIV Golf events has a prizepool of $25million, with a $50million purse for the final event.

Gooch enjoyed his maiden PGA Tour victory this season, banking nearly $1.3million for winning the RSM Classic in November. He was one of the early departures from the PGA Tour, and played in the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club just outside London, where he finished 9th for $580,000.

He will be joined in the field for the second event, starting on June 30th at Pumpkin Ridge in Portland, Oregon, by latest signings Brooks Koepka, Abraham Ancer, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed. There are still three spots in the 48-man field to fill, giving rise to new rumours about who might be next to sign for LIV Golf.