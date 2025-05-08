'Unfortunately It Doesn't Sound Like The Majority Matters' - Lucas Glover Reiterates Distaste For Signature Events

Lucas Glover has been the most outspoken PGA Tour player on the Signature Event model where fields are cut down to just 72 players who compete for inflated prize pools and FedEx Cup points.

The move was brought in after the inception of the rival LIV Golf tour and created somewhat of a two-tier system on the PGA Tour, with the big names reaping the rewards of the Signature Events and the rank-and-file players on the outside looking in.

Glover previously labelled the eight big tournaments as "money grabs" and he was joined by Erik Van Rooyen recently who stated that he hates the model because the PGA Tour is so deep with talent.

At this week's Truist Championship, Glover has reiterated his comments and admitted that he believes the majority of tour players agree with his view - but it doesn't count for much.

"I've been on record as saying I was not a fan of these when they hatched the idea of them," the 2009 US Open champion told the Golf Channel.

"I didn't like them then and I have been in most of them since they started and I still don't like them.

"I've been on the record as saying I don't like cutting 200 cards and I still don't. I think it's getting too exclusive and we're not giving enough opportunity and I've been pretty outspoken about that.

"I think the majority would agree with that but unfortunately it doesn't sound like the majority matters. So it is what it is at this point and we're just dealing with it."