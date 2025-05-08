'Unfortunately It Doesn't Sound Like The Majority Matters' - Lucas Glover Reiterates Distaste For Signature Events

The 2009 US Open champion is one of the tour's most outspoken players on the US circuit's changes since LIV Golf's inception

Lucas Glover looks on during The Masters
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath's avatar
By
published

Lucas Glover has been the most outspoken PGA Tour player on the Signature Event model where fields are cut down to just 72 players who compete for inflated prize pools and FedEx Cup points.

The move was brought in after the inception of the rival LIV Golf tour and created somewhat of a two-tier system on the PGA Tour, with the big names reaping the rewards of the Signature Events and the rank-and-file players on the outside looking in.

Glover previously labelled the eight big tournaments as "money grabs" and he was joined by Erik Van Rooyen recently who stated that he hates the model because the PGA Tour is so deep with talent.

At this week's Truist Championship, Glover has reiterated his comments and admitted that he believes the majority of tour players agree with his view - but it doesn't count for much.

"I've been on record as saying I was not a fan of these when they hatched the idea of them," the 2009 US Open champion told the Golf Channel.

"I didn't like them then and I have been in most of them since they started and I still don't like them.

"I've been on the record as saying I don't like cutting 200 cards and I still don't. I think it's getting too exclusive and we're not giving enough opportunity and I've been pretty outspoken about that.

"I think the majority would agree with that but unfortunately it doesn't sound like the majority matters. So it is what it is at this point and we're just dealing with it."

A post shared by Golf Today on Golf Channel (@gcgolftoday)

A photo posted by on

Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, X and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!

Elliott is currently playing:

Driver: Titleist TSR4

3 wood: Titleist TSi2

Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1

Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸