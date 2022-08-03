Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Sedgefield Country Club hosts the last regular tournament of the PGA Tour season as some big names compete

Kevin Kisner celebrates with the trophy after winning the 2021 Wyndham Championship
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club this week, and some intriguing names are in the field, including last year’s winner, Kevin Kisner. 

Back then, the American won in a chaotic final round culminating in a six-man playoff. Kisner birdied the second playoff hole to see off the challenge of Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Roger Sloan. Two of those players, Grace and Na, now ply their trade in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, so they’re absent from this year’s tournament. However, Kim, Scott and Sloan will appear as they aim to go one better.

Other notable players in the field include 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, World No.24 Shane Lowry and US Open runner-up Will Zalatoris. Webb Simpson is another who will fancy his chances. He has finished no lower than seventh in the last five Wyndham Championships, and will be looking for his second success in the tournament following his 2011 victory. Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III are other well-known names appearing this week.

As the last regular tournament in the PGA Tour season, there is more at stake than usual for some players. That’s because the battle to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs hinges on their performances this week, with the prospect of either playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep their PGA Tour cards or settle for limited status next season for those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedExCup standings.

Some of the high-profile players in precarious positions include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Luke Donald, who was confirmed as Europe's new Ryder Cup captain earlier this week. Willett needs to finish 44th or higher this week, while for Donald, the situation is even starker – he needs to finish in the top 3 to reach the all-important top 125 of the FedExCup standings.

Players will compete for the first prize of $1.34m from a purse of $7.3m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Wyndham Championship Prize Money 2022

PositionPrize Money
1st$1,314,000
2nd$795,700
3rd$503,700
4th$357,700
5th$299,300
6th$264,625
7th$246,375
8th$228,125
9th$213,525
10th$198,925
11th$184,325
12th$169,725
13th$155,125
14th$140,525
15th$133,225
16th$125,925
17th$118,625
18th$111,325
19th$104,025
20th$96,725
21st$89,425
22nd$82,125
23rd$76,285
24th$70,445
25th$64,605
26th$58,765
27th$56,575
28th$54,385
29th$52,195
30th$50,005
31st$47,815
32nd$45,625
33rd$43,435
34th$41,610
35th$39,785
36th$37,960
37th$36,135
38th$34,675
39th$33,215
40th$33,215
41st$30,295
42nd$28,835
43rd$27,375
44th$25,915
45th$24,455
46th$22,995
47th$21,535
48th$20,367
49th$19,345
50th$18,761
51st$18,761
52nd$17,885
53rd$17,593
54th$17,301
55th$17,155
56th$17,009
57th$16,863
58th$16,717
59th$16,571
60th$16,425
61st$16,279
62nd$16,133
63rd$15,987
64th$15,841
65th$15,695

Wyndham Championship Field 2022

  • Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
  • Armour, Ryan
  • Baddeley, Aaron
  • Barjon, Paul
  • Barnes, Ricky
  • Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
  • Bramlett, Joseph
  • Brehm, Ryan
  • Brown, Scott
  • Bryan, Wesley
  • Buckley, Hayden
  • Byrd, Jonathan
  • Cabrera Bello, Rafa
  • Champ, Cameron
  • Chappell, Kevin
  • Cink, Stewart
  • Conners, Corey
  • Cook, Austin
  • Creel, Joshua
  • Dahmen, Joel
  • Day, Jason
  • Donald, Luke
  • Drewitt, Brett
  • Dufner, Jason
  • Duncan, Tyler
  • English, Harris
  • Fowler, Rickie
  • Gainey, Tommy
  • Garnett, Brice
  • Garrigus, Robert
  • Gay, Brian
  • Ghim, Doug
  • Gibson, Tommy
  • Gligic, Michael
  • Glover, Lucas
  • Gotterup, Chris
  • Griffin, Ben
  • Gutschewski, Scott
  • Haas, Bill
  • Hadley, Chesson
  • Hagy, Brandon
  • Hahn, James
  • Hammer, Cole
  • Hardy, Nick
  • Harman, Brian
  • Hatton, Tyrrell
  • Henley, Russell
  • Herman, Jim
  • Hickok, Kramer
  • Higgo, Garrick
  • Higgs, Harry
  • Hoag, Bo
  • Hodges, Lee
  • Hoffman, Charley
  • Horschel, Billy
  • Hubbard, Mark
  • Hughes, Mackenzie
  • Huh, John
  • Im, Sungjae
  • Jaeger, Stephan
  • Johnson, Zach
  • Kang, Sung
  • Kim, Joohyung
  • Kim, Si Woo
  • Kim, Tom
  • Kisner, Kevin
  • Kizzire, Patton
  • Knous, Jim
  • Knox, Russell
  • Kodaira, Satoshi
  • Kohles, Ben
  • Kraft, Kelly
  • Lahiri, Anirban
  • Laird, Martin
  • Landry, Andrew
  • Lebioda, Hank
  • Lee, Danny
  • Lee, K.H.
  • Lingmerth, David
  • Lipsky, David
  • Long, Adam
  • Love III, Davis
  • Lower, Justin
  • Lowry, Shane
  • Malnati, Peter
  • Martin, Ben
  • McCarthy, Denny
  • McGirt, William
  • McGreevy, Max
  • Mitchell, Keith
  • Moore, Ryan
  • Moore, Taylor
  • Muñoz, Sebastián
  • NeSmith, Matthew
  • Norlander, Henrik
  • Novak, Andrew
  • Pan, C.T.
  • Pendrith, Taylor
  • Percy, Cameron
  • Phillips, Trent
  • Piercy, Scott
  • Poston, J.T.
  • Putnam, Andrew
  • Rai, Aaron
  • Ramey, Chad
  • Reavie, Chez
  • Redman, Doc
  • Reeves, Seth
  • Riley, Davis
  • Rodgers, Patrick
  • Rose, Justin
  • Ryder, Sam
  • Sabbatini, Rory
  • Schenk, Adam
  • Schwab, Matthias
  • Scott, Adam
  • Seiffert, Chase
  • Sigg, Greyson
  • Simpson, Webb
  • Skinns, David
  • Sloan, Roger
  • Smalley, Alex
  • Smotherman, Austin
  • Spaun, J.J.
  • Stallings, Scott
  • Straka, Sepp
  • Streb, Robert
  • Streelman, Kevin
  • Stroud, Chris
  • Stuard, Brian
  • Svensson, Adam
  • Tarren, Callum
  • Taylor, Nick
  • Taylor, Vaughn
  • Thompson, Curtis
  • Thompson, Michael
  • Todd, Brendon
  • Trainer, Martin
  • Tway, Kevin
  • Van der Walt, Dawie
  • Van Pelt, Bo
  • Varner III, Harold
  • Villegas, Camilo
  • Wallace, Matt
  • Watney, Nick
  • Werenski, Richy
  • Whaley, Vince
  • Willett, Danny
  • Wise, Aaron
  • Wolfe, Jared
  • Wu, Brandon
  • Wu, Dylan
  • Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Wyndham Championship?

The 2022 Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, the host venue since 2008. The Donald Ross-designed course is regarded as one of his finest and opened in 1926.

Who Won The 2021 Wyndham Championship?

American Kevin Kisner won last year’s tournament following a six-way playoff involving him, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Roger Sloan. Kisner birdied the second playoff hole to capture the title.

