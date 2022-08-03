Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club this week, and some intriguing names are in the field, including last year’s winner, Kevin Kisner.

Back then, the American won in a chaotic final round culminating in a six-man playoff. Kisner birdied the second playoff hole to see off the challenge of Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Roger Sloan. Two of those players, Grace and Na, now ply their trade in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, so they’re absent from this year’s tournament. However, Kim, Scott and Sloan will appear as they aim to go one better.

Other notable players in the field include 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, World No.24 Shane Lowry and US Open runner-up Will Zalatoris. Webb Simpson is another who will fancy his chances. He has finished no lower than seventh in the last five Wyndham Championships, and will be looking for his second success in the tournament following his 2011 victory. Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III are other well-known names appearing this week.

As the last regular tournament in the PGA Tour season, there is more at stake than usual for some players. That’s because the battle to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs hinges on their performances this week, with the prospect of either playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep their PGA Tour cards or settle for limited status next season for those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedExCup standings.

Some of the high-profile players in precarious positions include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Luke Donald, who was confirmed as Europe's new Ryder Cup captain earlier this week. Willett needs to finish 44th or higher this week, while for Donald, the situation is even starker – he needs to finish in the top 3 to reach the all-important top 125 of the FedExCup standings.

Players will compete for the first prize of $1.34m from a purse of $7.3m.

Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.

Wyndham Championship Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st $1,314,000 2nd $795,700 3rd $503,700 4th $357,700 5th $299,300 6th $264,625 7th $246,375 8th $228,125 9th $213,525 10th $198,925 11th $184,325 12th $169,725 13th $155,125 14th $140,525 15th $133,225 16th $125,925 17th $118,625 18th $111,325 19th $104,025 20th $96,725 21st $89,425 22nd $82,125 23rd $76,285 24th $70,445 25th $64,605 26th $58,765 27th $56,575 28th $54,385 29th $52,195 30th $50,005 31st $47,815 32nd $45,625 33rd $43,435 34th $41,610 35th $39,785 36th $37,960 37th $36,135 38th $34,675 39th $33,215 40th $33,215 41st $30,295 42nd $28,835 43rd $27,375 44th $25,915 45th $24,455 46th $22,995 47th $21,535 48th $20,367 49th $19,345 50th $18,761 51st $18,761 52nd $17,885 53rd $17,593 54th $17,301 55th $17,155 56th $17,009 57th $16,863 58th $16,717 59th $16,571 60th $16,425 61st $16,279 62nd $16,133 63rd $15,987 64th $15,841 65th $15,695

Wyndham Championship Field 2022

Aphibarnrat, Kiradech

Armour, Ryan

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Barnes, Ricky

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Brown, Scott

Bryan, Wesley

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Jonathan

Cabrera Bello, Rafa

Champ, Cameron

Chappell, Kevin

Cink, Stewart

Conners, Corey

Cook, Austin

Creel, Joshua

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Donald, Luke

Drewitt, Brett

Dufner, Jason

Duncan, Tyler

English, Harris

Fowler, Rickie

Gainey, Tommy

Garnett, Brice

Garrigus, Robert

Gay, Brian

Ghim, Doug

Gibson, Tommy

Gligic, Michael

Glover, Lucas

Gotterup, Chris

Griffin, Ben

Gutschewski, Scott

Haas, Bill

Hadley, Chesson

Hagy, Brandon

Hahn, James

Hammer, Cole

Hardy, Nick

Harman, Brian

Hatton, Tyrrell

Henley, Russell

Herman, Jim

Hickok, Kramer

Higgo, Garrick

Higgs, Harry

Hoag, Bo

Hodges, Lee

Hoffman, Charley

Horschel, Billy

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Huh, John

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Johnson, Zach

Kang, Sung

Kim, Joohyung

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kisner, Kevin

Kizzire, Patton

Knous, Jim

Knox, Russell

Kodaira, Satoshi

Kohles, Ben

Kraft, Kelly

Lahiri, Anirban

Laird, Martin

Landry, Andrew

Lebioda, Hank

Lee, Danny

Lee, K.H.

Lingmerth, David

Lipsky, David

Long, Adam

Love III, Davis

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

McCarthy, Denny

McGirt, William

McGreevy, Max

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Muñoz, Sebastián

NeSmith, Matthew

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Pendrith, Taylor

Percy, Cameron

Phillips, Trent

Piercy, Scott

Poston, J.T.

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Redman, Doc

Reeves, Seth

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Sabbatini, Rory

Schenk, Adam

Schwab, Matthias

Scott, Adam

Seiffert, Chase

Sigg, Greyson

Simpson, Webb

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Smotherman, Austin

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Straka, Sepp

Streb, Robert

Streelman, Kevin

Stroud, Chris

Stuard, Brian

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Nick

Taylor, Vaughn

Thompson, Curtis

Thompson, Michael

Todd, Brendon

Trainer, Martin

Tway, Kevin

Van der Walt, Dawie

Van Pelt, Bo

Varner III, Harold

Villegas, Camilo

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Werenski, Richy

Whaley, Vince

Willett, Danny

Wise, Aaron

Wolfe, Jared

Wu, Brandon

Wu, Dylan

Zalatoris, Will

Where Is The Wyndham Championship? The 2022 Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, the host venue since 2008. The Donald Ross-designed course is regarded as one of his finest and opened in 1926.