Wyndham Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Sedgefield Country Club hosts the last regular tournament of the PGA Tour season as some big names compete
The Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club this week, and some intriguing names are in the field, including last year’s winner, Kevin Kisner.
Back then, the American won in a chaotic final round culminating in a six-man playoff. Kisner birdied the second playoff hole to see off the challenge of Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Roger Sloan. Two of those players, Grace and Na, now ply their trade in the LIV Golf Invitational Series, so they’re absent from this year’s tournament. However, Kim, Scott and Sloan will appear as they aim to go one better.
Other notable players in the field include 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, World No.24 Shane Lowry and US Open runner-up Will Zalatoris. Webb Simpson is another who will fancy his chances. He has finished no lower than seventh in the last five Wyndham Championships, and will be looking for his second success in the tournament following his 2011 victory. Rickie Fowler and Harold Varner III are other well-known names appearing this week.
As the last regular tournament in the PGA Tour season, there is more at stake than usual for some players. That’s because the battle to qualify for the FedExCup playoffs hinges on their performances this week, with the prospect of either playing in the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to keep their PGA Tour cards or settle for limited status next season for those who finish between 126 and 150 in the FedExCup standings.
Some of the high-profile players in precarious positions include 2016 Masters champion Danny Willett and Luke Donald, who was confirmed as Europe's new Ryder Cup captain earlier this week. Willett needs to finish 44th or higher this week, while for Donald, the situation is even starker – he needs to finish in the top 3 to reach the all-important top 125 of the FedExCup standings.
Players will compete for the first prize of $1.34m from a purse of $7.3m.
Below is the full breakdown of the prize money and field.
Wyndham Championship Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$1,314,000
|2nd
|$795,700
|3rd
|$503,700
|4th
|$357,700
|5th
|$299,300
|6th
|$264,625
|7th
|$246,375
|8th
|$228,125
|9th
|$213,525
|10th
|$198,925
|11th
|$184,325
|12th
|$169,725
|13th
|$155,125
|14th
|$140,525
|15th
|$133,225
|16th
|$125,925
|17th
|$118,625
|18th
|$111,325
|19th
|$104,025
|20th
|$96,725
|21st
|$89,425
|22nd
|$82,125
|23rd
|$76,285
|24th
|$70,445
|25th
|$64,605
|26th
|$58,765
|27th
|$56,575
|28th
|$54,385
|29th
|$52,195
|30th
|$50,005
|31st
|$47,815
|32nd
|$45,625
|33rd
|$43,435
|34th
|$41,610
|35th
|$39,785
|36th
|$37,960
|37th
|$36,135
|38th
|$34,675
|39th
|$33,215
|40th
|$33,215
|41st
|$30,295
|42nd
|$28,835
|43rd
|$27,375
|44th
|$25,915
|45th
|$24,455
|46th
|$22,995
|47th
|$21,535
|48th
|$20,367
|49th
|$19,345
|50th
|$18,761
|51st
|$18,761
|52nd
|$17,885
|53rd
|$17,593
|54th
|$17,301
|55th
|$17,155
|56th
|$17,009
|57th
|$16,863
|58th
|$16,717
|59th
|$16,571
|60th
|$16,425
|61st
|$16,279
|62nd
|$16,133
|63rd
|$15,987
|64th
|$15,841
|65th
|$15,695
Wyndham Championship Field 2022
- Aphibarnrat, Kiradech
- Armour, Ryan
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Barnes, Ricky
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Brown, Scott
- Bryan, Wesley
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Jonathan
- Cabrera Bello, Rafa
- Champ, Cameron
- Chappell, Kevin
- Cink, Stewart
- Conners, Corey
- Cook, Austin
- Creel, Joshua
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- Donald, Luke
- Drewitt, Brett
- Dufner, Jason
- Duncan, Tyler
- English, Harris
- Fowler, Rickie
- Gainey, Tommy
- Garnett, Brice
- Garrigus, Robert
- Gay, Brian
- Ghim, Doug
- Gibson, Tommy
- Gligic, Michael
- Glover, Lucas
- Gotterup, Chris
- Griffin, Ben
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Haas, Bill
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hagy, Brandon
- Hahn, James
- Hammer, Cole
- Hardy, Nick
- Harman, Brian
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herman, Jim
- Hickok, Kramer
- Higgo, Garrick
- Higgs, Harry
- Hoag, Bo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Horschel, Billy
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Huh, John
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Zach
- Kang, Sung
- Kim, Joohyung
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kisner, Kevin
- Kizzire, Patton
- Knous, Jim
- Knox, Russell
- Kodaira, Satoshi
- Kohles, Ben
- Kraft, Kelly
- Lahiri, Anirban
- Laird, Martin
- Landry, Andrew
- Lebioda, Hank
- Lee, Danny
- Lee, K.H.
- Lingmerth, David
- Lipsky, David
- Long, Adam
- Love III, Davis
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- McCarthy, Denny
- McGirt, William
- McGreevy, Max
- Mitchell, Keith
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Muñoz, Sebastián
- NeSmith, Matthew
- Norlander, Henrik
- Novak, Andrew
- Pan, C.T.
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Percy, Cameron
- Phillips, Trent
- Piercy, Scott
- Poston, J.T.
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Redman, Doc
- Reeves, Seth
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Sabbatini, Rory
- Schenk, Adam
- Schwab, Matthias
- Scott, Adam
- Seiffert, Chase
- Sigg, Greyson
- Simpson, Webb
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Smotherman, Austin
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Straka, Sepp
- Streb, Robert
- Streelman, Kevin
- Stroud, Chris
- Stuard, Brian
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Nick
- Taylor, Vaughn
- Thompson, Curtis
- Thompson, Michael
- Todd, Brendon
- Trainer, Martin
- Tway, Kevin
- Van der Walt, Dawie
- Van Pelt, Bo
- Varner III, Harold
- Villegas, Camilo
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Werenski, Richy
- Whaley, Vince
- Willett, Danny
- Wise, Aaron
- Wolfe, Jared
- Wu, Brandon
- Wu, Dylan
- Zalatoris, Will
Where Is The Wyndham Championship?
The 2022 Wyndham Championship takes place at Sedgefield Country Club in North Carolina, the host venue since 2008. The Donald Ross-designed course is regarded as one of his finest and opened in 1926.
Who Won The 2021 Wyndham Championship?
American Kevin Kisner won last year’s tournament following a six-way playoff involving him, Branden Grace, Kevin Na, Si Woo Kim and Roger Sloan. Kisner birdied the second playoff hole to capture the title.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
