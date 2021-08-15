Kevin Kisner overcame a six-man playoff to secure his fourth PGA Tour title at the Wyndham Championship.

Kevin Kisner Wins Chaotic Wyndham Championship

In a frantic and chaotic final day, it was Kevin Kisner who would come out on top, with a birdie at the second playoff hole securing his first title in two and a half years.

The 37-year-old, who closed out his final round with a four-under-par 66, hit a stunning approach at the 18th to see off Branden Grace, Si Woo Kim, Kevin Na, Adam Scott and Roger Sloan.

Starting the final round, there were 13 players within five shots of overnight leader Russell Henley, with Kisner just four back of his fellow countryman.

Birdieing his opening hole, he would follow it up with further birdies at the 4th, 5th and 6th as he staged a comeback to Henley.

A bogey at the 8th would drop him back though, with Henley’s two-under-par front nine giving him a two shot advantage going into the back.

With the back nine underway, a number of players were beginning to make a move, with Si Woo Kim shooting a six-under-par round to get to 15-under-par.

He was soon joined by Adam Scott, Roger Sloan and Kevin Na, who had eagled the 15th to catapult himself into contention.

Kisner was the next one in at the 15-under-par mark, with Branden Grace holing a near 30-foot birdie putt at the last to join him.

Looking to add himself into the historic playoff was overnight leader Henley. However, his quest for a fourth PGA Tour title would come up just shy, with the American missing a short putt at the last to miss out on a spot in the playoff.

At the first playoff hole, it would be Scott who would have the best chance to seal the win, but his four-foot putt would miss, meaning we were back up the 18th once again.

At the second playoff hole it would be Kisner who would strike, his second shot never leaving the flag as it pitched and spun to near gimme range.

Rolling in his birdie putt, it would be the 37-year-old who survived the six man playoff, giving himself some serious momentum as the FedEx Cup playoffs get underway next week.

Speaking after his round, the American said: “It almost felt like we were at home playing. I told the guys in the scoring hut that with six people in the playoff, my odds of winning weren’t very good. (Kisner’s record in PGA Tour playoffs was 0 wins and 5 losses.)

“It’s been an awesome week. Standing on the 15th tee, I probably didn’t even think I had a chance to win. To be standing here is pretty sweet.”