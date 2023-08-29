US Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks Live: Will Zach Johnson Pick Justin Thomas?

Johnson's team will be complete for the clash at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club next month (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zach Johnson is set to name his six wildcard picks to complete Team USA for the 2023 Ryder Cup!

Who will he pick? We're ready to find out, with the US captain announcing the second half of his team for Rome at 10am ET.

Johnson's six automatic qualifiers were: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.

The main contenders for a wildcard pick include the likes of: Spieth, Koepka, Fowler, Morikawa, Thomas, Burns, Bradley, Glover, DeChambeau, D Johnson and McCarthy.

A report in the Guardian stated that Justin Thomas would get a pick, with Koepka, Spieth, Fowler and Morikawa also tipped. We'll wait to see if Johnson does indeed go with JT, who agonisingly missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs by a single stroke and had a forgettable season in the four Majors.

Team USA will be looking to retain the trophy after their record victory last time out at Whistling Straits, where Steve Stricker's Americans beat Harrington's Europeans 19-9 in Wisconsin.

