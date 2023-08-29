US Ryder Cup Wildcard Picks Live: Will Zach Johnson Pick Justin Thomas?

Zach Johnson is set to name his six wildcard picks to complete Team USA for the 2023 Ryder Cup!
Who will he pick? We're ready to find out, with the US captain announcing the second half of his team for Rome at 10am ET.
Johnson's six automatic qualifiers were: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele.
The main contenders for a wildcard pick include the likes of: Spieth, Koepka, Fowler, Morikawa, Thomas, Burns, Bradley, Glover, DeChambeau, D Johnson and McCarthy.
A report in the Guardian stated that Justin Thomas would get a pick, with Koepka, Spieth, Fowler and Morikawa also tipped. We'll wait to see if Johnson does indeed go with JT, who agonisingly missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs by a single stroke and had a forgettable season in the four Majors.
Team USA will be looking to retain the trophy after their record victory last time out at Whistling Straits, where Steve Stricker's Americans beat Harrington's Europeans 19-9 in Wisconsin.
RYDER CUP QUICK LINKS
- Ryder Cup Team USA wildcard contenders
- Ryder Cup Team USA so far
- Ryder Cup Europe so far
- Ryder Cup Team USA apparel
- How can I play Marco Simone
Follow live updates from:
The Guardian reckon Johnson’s six picks will include Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas who were Nos. 7, 8, 13 and 15, respectively, on the final US points list with Collin Morikawa also expected to get the nod. The last pick is likely to then be No. 9 Cameron Young, 11 Keegan Bradley, 12 Sam Burns or 16 Lucas Glover.
It's hard to believe but the US haven't won a Ryder Cup on foreign soil since 1993 when the Tom Watson-led Americans pulled off a 15-13 victory at the Belfry in England. There were just three rookies: John Cook, Lee Janzen and Davis Love III. The other nine players accounted for a combined 30 Ryder Cup appearances. Captain's picks Ray Floyd and Lanny Wadkins had played in seven Ryder Cups apiece. So something for Johnson to ponder perhaps.
Soon. pic.twitter.com/Bcf7IZnc9MAugust 29, 2023
By now captain Johnson should have contacted all the players to tell them the good news - or the bad. After two years of qualifying and analysis, Johnson and his vice captains will have been on the phone telling the players who needs to pack for Rome but equally courtesy calls are also made to those missing out to inform them of their fate. Now Johnson just needs to let the press and public know too!
Excitement is building ahead of USA captain Zach Johnson's announcement with less than an hour now until he confirms his 12-man team for Italy. You have to go back to 1993 for the last US side to win on foreign soil but many people feel America now have the necessary strength in depth to end that sorry statistic
WHEN ARE THE US WILDCARD PICKS ANNOUNCED?
Zach Johnson will name his six picks between 10am-11am ET (3pm-4pm BST).
WE ARE READY
Not long now until Team USA will completed for the 2023 Ryder Cup at Rome! Follow James Nursey's live updates throughout the announcement this morning at the PGA of America's headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
Who will Johnson pick? We'll find out very soon!