Wyndham Clark Apologizes For ‘Uncalled For And Completely Inappropriate’ PGA Championship Driver Smash
The 2023 US Open champion lost his cool at the 16th during his final round at Quail Hollow, and now he has apologized for the incident
Wyndham Clark has issued an apology after letting his frustrations boil over in the final round of the PGA Championship when his tee shot at the 16th found its way into a bunker on the right-hand side of the fairway.
Clark immediately turned away in disgust before smashing his driver onto the ground, which removed the head, before he picked up the shaft and tossed it to one side.
To compound the moment, there was irony as Clark’s rush of blood to the head took place right in front of a T-Mobile billboard, for which he is an ambassador, having linked up with the telecommunications company in April 2024.
A quick check-in on Wyndham Clark's Sunday pic.twitter.com/OzEgjsbpgJMay 18, 2025
The moment came towards the end of a difficult week for Clark at Quail Hollow. Even though he avoided the fate of being one of many big names to miss the cut, he never really got going and could only finish in a tie for 50th on four-over, 15 behind winner Scottie Scheffler.
Now, Clark has addressed the incident with a statement on X where he described his actions as “uncalled for and completely inappropriate.”
pic.twitter.com/v28eV96q3sMay 19, 2025
He wrote: “I would like to sincerely apologize for my behavior yesterday on Hole 16. As professionals, we are expected to remain professional even when frustrated and I unfortunately let my emotions get the best of me. My actions were uncalled for and completely inappropriate, making it clear that I have things I need to work on.
“I hold myself to a high standard, trying to always play for something bigger than myself, and yesterday a full short of those standards. For that I am truly sorry. I promise to better the way I handle my frustrations on the course going forward, and hope you can all forgive me in due time.”
While Clark’s frustrations were cleared for all to see at the PGA Championship, he won’t have long to wait until his next opportunity to shine on one of golf’s biggest stages. On June 12th, he will tee it up in the US Open at Oakmont, where he will try to win the title for the second time, having claimed victory in the 2023 edition.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
